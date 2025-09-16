Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

“It is regrettable, and if they are being enticed to move, this is an election fraud because you cannot be talking about Azimio just a week ago, and then you move to Kenya Kwanza,” he said.
“It is regrettable, and if they are being enticed to move, this is an election fraud because you cannot be talking about Azimio just a week ago, and then you move to Kenya Kwanza,” he said.

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court quashes DPP’s decision to withdraw corruption charges against CS Oparanya

Justice Benjamin Musyoki said that the DPP acted outside the law when he unilaterally reviewed and withdrew the charges without consulting the EACC.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – The High Court in Nairobi has nullified a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to withdraw corruption charges against Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, terming it unconstitutional, irregular, and void.

The former Kakamega boss was facing charges over allegations of conflict of interest, abuse of office, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit corruption involving a Sh56.7 million linked to companies contracted by the county government.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, Justice Benjamin Musyoki held that the DPP acted outside the law when he unilaterally reviewed and withdrew the charges without consulting the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the body mandated to investigate corruption.

The court found that the DPP failed to adhere to the Guidelines on Decision to Charge (2019), which require consultation with both the investigating body and the victim before declining to prosecute.

“The 1st respondent’s decision was shrouded in mystery and worked against public interest, thereby violating Article 157(11) of the Constitution,” Justice Musyoki said, adding that the process fell short of transparency and accountability.

The judge ruled that upon receiving new evidence from Oparanya’s lawyers, the DPP should have referred it back to the EACC for investigation instead of closing the file unilaterally.

By failing to do so, the DPP usurped the investigative mandate of the anti-graft agency.
While Article 157 shields the DPP from external interference, the court emphasized that prosecutorial powers must still align with constitutional principles.

“Having said the above, the inevitable conclusion is that the 1st respondent usurped the powers of the 2nd interested party when it received alleged fresh evidence and unilaterally decided to review its decision to charge without reference to the 2nd interested party,” Justice Musyoki said.

“It assumed powers it does not possess either in the Constitution or statute.”

The court issued an order of certiorari quashing the DPP’s July 8, 2024 letter that had directed the closure of the case.

The ruling effectively reinstates the earlier consent to prosecute the Cabinet Secretary on charges including conflict of interest, abuse of office, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit corruption.

Despite nullifying the withdrawal of charges, the High Court declined to invalidate Oparanya’s appointment as Cabinet Secretary, noting that his nomination and vetting followed constitutional procedures under Article 152(2).

The judge said there was no evidence presented to suggest impropriety or irregularity in the appointment process and that interfering with the President’s powers of nomination without such proof would amount to judicial overreach.

Each party was directed to bear its own costs.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA Leads Crackdown on Drugs and Illicit Booze in Siaya as Traffickers are Warned

The raid, which was sparked by a wave of public outcry, uncovered a disturbing stockpile of narcotics and contraband alcohol.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

42mn people in six IGAD States facing high acute food insecurity

The number of people facing high levels of acute food insecurity has tripled over recent years – from 13.9 million in 2016 during the...

2 hours ago

Headlines

IEBC staff undergo training ahead of Continuous Voter Registration and by-elections

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon reminded staff that they are more than just officers behind a desk—they are the living face of Kenya’s democracy, from...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Korea sign MoU on Nuclear Energy Research Cooperation

NuPEA described the MoU as a “major milestone” in Kenya’s pursuit of a robust nuclear energy framework.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Arrest warrant issued for Briton linked to Agnes Wanjiru’s murder in 2012

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – The High Court has issued an arrest warrant against a Briton accused of killing Agnes Wanjiru in Nanyuki more...

4 hours ago

EAC

Kenya commits to conserve Mau Forest complex; the source of the Mara River

Speaking during the 14th Mara Day celebrations, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, Eric Muuga, said the government remains dedicated to restoring...

9 hours ago

County News

DPP Calls for Stronger Cross-Border Collaboration Against Transnational Crime

Igonga warned that crimes such as human trafficking, narcotics smuggling, cybercrime, money laundering, and illicit financial flows pose some of the gravest threats to...

11 hours ago

Capital Health

Over 3,000 Vihiga County Employees to Access Healthcare Under SHA Package

"This agreement we have signed today with the County Government of Vihiga will set the pace for others. I am confident many counties will...

17 hours ago