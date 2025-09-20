Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gavel.

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

High Court nullifies Kakamega County State Officers Pension Scheme Act

The Court declared that the Kakamega County Assembly acted in violation and contravention of legislative authority conferred on county assemblies under Article 185 and the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution.

Published

KAKAMEGA, Kenya Sept 20 – The High Court in Kakamega County has quashed the enactment into law of the Kakamega County (State Officers) Pension Scheme, Act, 2022, by the County Assembly of Kakamega, terming it unconstitutional, null and void ab initio.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) sought legal redress following the enactment of the impugned Act, claiming the County Assembly of Kakamega went contrary to Article 230(4)(a) of the Constitution, and in excess of the retirement benefits SRC set out in the Gazette Notice of 1 March 2013, and subsequently reviewed in Gazette Notices of 27 July 2022. SRC contended that the Constitution is clear on the powers and functions conferred on county governments, which do not extend to setting and regularly reviewing the remuneration and benefits for State officers in county governments.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While agreeing with SRC, Lady Justice Jacqueline Nyambura Kamau, Justice Patrick Juma Okwaro Otieno, and Lady Justice Chirchir Sophie Chebet granted that the setting and regular review of remuneration and benefits, including retirement benefits, for State officers in the county government is a function that is exclusively vested in SRC.

The Court declared that the Kakamega County Assembly acted in violation and contravention of legislative authority conferred on county assemblies under Article 185 and the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution.

On public participation, SRC averred that the entire legislative process undertaken by the Kakamega County Assembly did not engage SRC, and that meaningful public participation was not carried out, consistent with constitutional imperatives.

In failing to conduct stakeholder engagement and public participation before conferring retirements benefits to the Governor, Deputy Governor, Speaker and Members of County Assembly from 8 August 2017, the court declared that the Kakamega County Assembly violated and contravened the provisions of Article 10 of the Constitution.

SRC asserted that if implemented, the hefty retirement benefits in the impugned Act would be fiscally unaffordable, unsustainable and pose a significant burden to taxpayers.

The annual cost implication for State officers who serve for one term is approximately Ksh 120,609,594, while for those that serve for two terms is approximately Ksh 285,062,036.

State officers at the county government level have options for two retirement benefits; either pension or gratuity, but not both for the same period.

Any proposed pension scheme must be submitted to SRC for concurrence prior to its establishment.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

14 Families Displaced as bulldozers flatten property in land Ownership Dispute

Ochieng added that a previous attempt to evict him in 2022 was stopped by a court-issued restraining order, which barred the County Government of...

45 minutes ago
President Ruto launched the construction of the Mfangano Island Ring road in Homa Bay County, which will play a crucial role in facilitating transportation and fostering development in the area. President Ruto launched the construction of the Mfangano Island Ring road in Homa Bay County, which will play a crucial role in facilitating transportation and fostering development in the area.

Headlines

ODM Chair Wanga concedes President Ruto’s re-election ‘highly likely’

Some people are busy plotting how to unseat Ruto, but they’re just dreaming. His partnership with Raila makes his second term highly likely," Wanga...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Farmers around Mau Forest urged to grow trees in their farms

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 19 – Farmers in settlement schemes around Mau Forest Complex have been urged to grow food forests on their farms as...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

JSC Dismisses Captain Kungu Muigai’s Bribery Claims Against Judges

JSC said none of the petitions filed by Captain Muigai contained any evidence of bribery.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges governors to absorb all UHC workers

President Ruto assured that the National Government will shoulder the costs of absorption to ensure counties comply.

19 hours ago

County News

Kisumu Polytechnic closed indefinitely over students’ unrest

Students have been directed to vacate the institution's premises with immediate effect, pending further communication.

19 hours ago

Top stories

DP Kindiki: Mt Kenya Won’t Be Misled by Leaders Who Failed in Power

Kindiki dismissed opposition figures touring the region as busybodies out to derail progress.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja Wins Big as Court Backs Orderly Growth for Nairobi Skyline

The court acknowledged the county’s ongoing use of the 2021 Development Control Policy as a guide and gave City Hall six months to finalize,...

20 hours ago