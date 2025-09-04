Connect with us

Henry Tanui takes over as new Hustler Fund CEO

Tanui who is an experienced financial services professional with over 24 years in the industry, takes over from Elizabeth Nkukuu, who has been heading the Fund since its inception.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 4 – Henry Tanui has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer Financial Inclusion Fund popularly known as the Hustler Fund.

Tanui who is an experienced financial services professional with over 24 years in the industry, takes over from Elizabeth Nkukuu, who has been heading the Fund since its inception.

“He has broad expertise in Risk Management, MSME Lending, Business Lending, Personal Lending, Mortgages, and International Trade Finance. He has held senior roles at Ecobank, Consolidated Bank of Kenya, and the Industrial and Commercial Development Bank of Kenya. His extensive background has given him a deep understanding of Kenya’s economic development and the vital part that financial services play in promoting inclusive growth,” the Board stated.

Speaking about his appointment, Tanui expressed optimism about the Fund’s future.

“The Hustler Fund has already proven to be catalytic in supporting livelihoods and economic growth. My focus will be on reengineering our collection processes, strengthening financial literacy, and building ecosystem lending channels that expand our reach and deepen our impact,” he said.

The outgoing CEO, Nkukuu, expressed pride in the progress the facility has made in reaching millions of households and MSMEs.

“It has been a privilege to serve Kenyans by establishing and launching the Hustler Fund. I am proud of the progress we have made in reaching millions of households and MSMEs. I warmly congratulate Mr. Tanui and wish him every success in expanding the Fund’s impact in the years ahead,” Nkukuu said.

Cooperatives & MSME Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, commended the role of the Fund in the country’s socio-economic agenda.

“The Financial Inclusion Fund has already provided affordable credit to more than 26 million Kenyans. As we look ahead, I encourage the Hustler Fund team to enhance their efforts in promoting timely repayments to improve credit scores and to expand financial literacy programmes that support Kenyans in succeeding,” Oparanya said.

MSME Development Principal Secretary Susan Mangeni, highlighted the Fund’s impact in enhancing financial inclusion.

“Through the Hustler Fund, over 9 million Kenyans now have improved credit histories and are more capable of accessing financing from mainstream financial institutions. We extend our gratitude to Elizabeth Nkukuu for her steady leadership in establishing the Fund and guiding it through its early stages,” Mageni stated.

