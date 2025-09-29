Connect with us

Hemingways Travel Expands Into Rwanda As It Marks 70 Years In Business

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Hemingways Travel, part of the Hemingways Group, has announced its expansion into Rwanda as the company celebrates 70 years of service in the travel industry.

The move signals the company’s ambition to strengthen its footprint in East Africa and position itself as a leading player across the continent.

Speaking during the 70th anniversary celebrations, Hemingways Hospitality Group CEO Ross Evans said the company’s next phase will be defined by growth and innovation.

“Our journey over the past 70 years has been about building trust and delivering a personal touch that sets us apart. As we look ahead, we see tremendous opportunities in East Africa and across the continent, and we are investing in both regional presence and technology to enhance the travel experience,” Evans said.

Technology has become central to Hemingways Travel’s strategy, with the company introducing AI-driven tools to streamline booking and management systems. However, leadership emphasized that AI is a complement, not a replacement, for the personal service Hemingways is known for.

Hemingways Travel Managing Director Dr. Joseph Kithitu said the company is deliberately combining innovation with its legacy of service.

“The future of travel is technology-enabled but still people-led. We are adapting AI to understand our clients better, anticipate their needs, and provide seamless solutions. At the same time, our role as trusted travel managers remains as critical as ever in a fast-changing industry,” Kithitu said.

Emma Dansie, ALTOUR Vice President for EMEA and Hemingways Travel’s global partner, noted that combining technology with human expertise is key to the next era of travel.

“AI allows us to manage data and processes at a speed never seen before, which creates more efficiency for clients. But what makes the difference is how travel professionals use that technology to deliver personalised journeys and provide reassurance at every step. That’s where Hemingways Travel continues to set the benchmark in Africa,” Ms Dansie said.

For 70 years, Hemingways Travel has been synonymous with service excellence. The company now believes its next chapter will be shaped by a blend of tradition and innovation, setting the tone for what the future of travel in Africa will look like.

