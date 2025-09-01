Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Health Ministry hands over 1,188 fraud files to DCI in major crackdown

This followed an intensive forensic review and a comprehensive digital audit that led to the closure of 1,300 health facilities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – The Ministry of Health has formally handed over 1,188 case files and supporting evidence to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for further investigation and prosecution of widespread fraud within the Social Health Authority (SHA) that has undermined patient care and depleted public resources.

This follows an intensive forensic review and a comprehensive digital audit that led to the closure of 1,300 health facilities implicated in fraudulent or non-compliant practices.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Offenses uncovered include upcoding, falsification of records, conversion of outpatient services into inpatient claims, and phantom billing.

“The rigorous forensic audits and the digital system have uncovered deeply troubling patterns of fraud that directly harm the public, hence deplete the management’s resources for the care of our patients,” Health Cabinet Secretary said.

“These fraudulent practices include, among others, number one, the upcoding, where billing for more expensive procedures is being claimed than what was actually performed by health care providers,” he stated.

Out of the total files submitted, 190 came from the SHA itself.

These cover 24 facilities with conclusive evidence of fraud, 61 facilities under active investigation, and 105 facilities already closed by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC).

The regulator separately submitted 998 files involving facilities that were either unregistered, unlicensed, or operating far below the required medical standards.

The revelations come amidst mounting scrutiny on SHA.

The authority unveiled in 2024 to replace the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has been rocked by scandals, with more than Sh10.6 billion in fraudulent claims flagged and hundreds of non-compliant facilities shut down since the rollout.

Investigations have led to the suspension of more than 40 health facilities and the closure of at least 31 hospitals accused of billing irregularities, including ghost patients and duplicate claims.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Governors urge govt to withdraw e-procurement circular

The council noted that the lack of adequate sensitization and training had paralyzed procurement processes, particularly in critical sectors such as health.

34 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt unveils Workplace Policy on HIV/AIDS and Syndemic Diseases

PS Ouma Oluga said the updated policy reflects the shifting health landscape and provides an integrated, inclusive framework to address HIV alongside coexisting conditions.

51 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA Leads Major Crackdown on Illicit Brew in Mathare North

The team destroyed over 150 jerricans of 20 liters each of kangara, 15 jerricans of chang’aa, and more than 30 metallic boiling tanks.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declines to halt Governor Barchok’s arrest as EACC summons him over graft allegations

The governor, through a certificate of urgency, had petitioned the court to suspend his arrest, charging, and taking of plea.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC Backs Presidential Anti-Corruption Team, Affirms Independence

EACC’s Director of Legal Services and Asset Recovery David Too noted that tackling corruption effectively requires coordination across government agencies.

3 hours ago

Africa

IGAD rolls out second cohort of youth leadership training in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29— The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), through its Leadership Academy and in partnership with the Government of Japan, has rolled...

4 hours ago

Kenya

ODPP seeks to withdraw Obado graft charges as EACC declines to endorse plea deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 — The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has moved to withdraw corruption charges against former Migori Governor...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Opportunistic politics reshapes Luo Nyanza as Ruto gains ground

Ruto’s charm offensive in Luo Nyanza is winning over Raila allies, but critics say the new loyalty is driven by perks, not principle.

5 hours ago