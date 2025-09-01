Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt unveils Workplace Policy on HIV/AIDS and Syndemic Diseases

PS Ouma Oluga said the updated policy reflects the shifting health landscape and provides an integrated, inclusive framework to address HIV alongside coexisting conditions.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – The government has launched the Public Service Workplace Policy on HIV/AIDS and Other Syndemic Diseases (2025) aimed at safeguarding the health and productivity of public servants while strengthening national public health systems.

Speaking at the launch at the Kenya School of Government, Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga said the updated policy reflects the shifting health landscape and provides an integrated, inclusive framework to address HIV alongside coexisting conditions such as tuberculosis (TB), non-communicable diseases (NCDs), mental health disorders, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Kenya has made major strides in the HIV response, with 98% of people who test positive linked to care, new infections reduced by 83%, and AIDS-related deaths down by 65% over the last decade.

However, Oluga noted that syndemic interactions continue to fuel stigma, absenteeism, and economic strain in the public service, underscoring the need for integration of prevention and treatment services.

The new Policy, jointly developed by the Ministry of Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programs and the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC), will guide Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and County Governments in creating supportive workplaces that ensure equitable access to health services. “A healthy workforce is critical for delivering Universal Health Coverage and achieving Vision 2030. This Policy affirms government’s commitment to protecting the dignity, well-being, and productivity of every public servant,” Dr. Oluga said.

