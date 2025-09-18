Connect with us

Kichinjio Beach on Lake Victoria, one of the landing sites refurbished by the government to boost fishing operations/CFM

County News

Govt to deploy advanced surveillance equipment in revamped Lake Victoria security plan

The government’s plan will include deploying more police officers to the region and acquiring modern surveillance equipment and patrol boats.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 18 — The Ministry of Interior and National Coordination has announced new measures to revamp security operations on Lake Victoria in a bid to address persistent challenges faced by Kenyan fishermen.

Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen revealed that Kenya is also working closely with Uganda through a joint initiative aimed at tackling insecurity in the lake region.

He emphasized that Lake Victoria has long been a source of tension, making cooperation between the two countries essential to easing conflicts.

“As a country, we’ve faced numerous challenges in the fishing industry, many of which have strained our relationship with Uganda,” Murkomen said.

Speaking in Kisumu during the Jukwaa La Usalama forum on Thursday, the CS noted that Kenyan fishermen have often been victims of harassment on the lake, sometimes losing valuable fishing gear during confrontations.

Flanked by his Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, Murkomen announced that President William Ruto’s administration is committed to modernizing security along the Kenyan side of the lake.

This will include deploying more police officers to the region and acquiring modern surveillance equipment and patrol boats.

“The government has allocated resources to ensure we acquire more boats and state-of-the-art equipment that will allow our officers to effectively patrol and secure our waters,” he stated.

Joint approach

Murkomen further disclosed that a joint cooperation agreement already exists between Kenya and Uganda and was recently reviewed during President Yoweri Museveni’s visit to Kenya.

The agreement focuses heavily on managing fishing resources, particularly as the migratory nature of fish has been a major source of disputes between fishermen from both countries.

He added that the Jukwaa La Usalama forum provides an important platform for public and stakeholder engagement on government interventions in the region.

“One of our national priorities is to strengthen our presence on water bodies like Lake Victoria. This includes empowering the Coast Guard and enhancing border patrol units,” Murkomen said.

Looking ahead, he announced that Beach Management Units (BMUs) will be incorporated into local security meetings at the sub-county level to provide insights on how best to secure both the lake and the livelihoods of fishermen.

To further improve cooperation, Murkomen revealed that plans are underway to appoint liaison officers on both the Kenyan and Ugandan sides to help resolve emerging issues more efficiently.

“This move will strengthen diplomatic relations within the East African Community (EAC),” he concluded.

