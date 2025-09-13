Govt Says Record 70mn Bag Maize Harvest to Boost Food Security

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 — The government has projected a sustained maize harvest of 70 million bags in 2025, up from 67 million last year and more than double the 34.3 million bags recorded in 2022.

Officials say the bumper output will allow the restocking of the National Strategic Food Reserve and stabilize staple food markets.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the state will purchase maize directly from farmers to strengthen food security and cushion them against price volatility.

“Our national food security has remained stable, with improved availability and reduced prices for staple foods. By replenishing the reserves, we are ensuring that farmers benefit from their hard work while protecting Kenyans from future food shocks,” said Kagwe.

The government has attributed the increased harvest to the expansion of the Fertilizer Subsidy Programme, which has supplied 21.3 million bags worth Sh53.25 billion.

Government maintains that fertilizer prices have fallen by as much as 67 percent, translating to savings of about Sh105 billion for farmers.

In the current long rains season, 6.9 million bags of subsidized fertilizer were distributed, with the government targeting 12.5 million bags in 2026 to cover all 1,450 wards.

Kagwe pointed to the government’s commitment to climate-smart agriculture, saying that farmers will be encouraged to adopt sustainable practices to safeguard natural resources and keep Kenyan produce competitive abroad.

“Climate smart agriculture calls for responsible stewardship of our natural resources. We encourage the planting of tree cover in steep areas to prevent soil erosion and to protect our rivers.”

The government has pledged to align local production with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) to secure access to international markets.