Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Says Record 70mn Bag Maize Harvest to Boost Food Security

Officials say the bumper output will allow the restocking of the National Strategic Food Reserve and stabilize staple food markets.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 — The government has projected a sustained maize harvest of 70 million bags in 2025, up from 67 million last year and more than double the 34.3 million bags recorded in 2022. 

Officials say the bumper output will allow the restocking of the National Strategic Food Reserve and stabilize staple food markets.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the state will purchase maize directly from farmers to strengthen food security and cushion them against price volatility.

“Our national food security has remained stable, with improved availability and reduced prices for staple foods. By replenishing the reserves, we are ensuring that farmers benefit from their hard work while protecting Kenyans from future food shocks,” said Kagwe.

The government has attributed the increased harvest to the expansion of the Fertilizer Subsidy Programme, which has supplied 21.3 million bags worth Sh53.25 billion. 

Government maintains that fertilizer prices have fallen by as much as 67 percent, translating to savings of about Sh105 billion for farmers.

In the current long rains season, 6.9 million bags of subsidized fertilizer were distributed, with the government targeting 12.5 million bags in 2026 to cover all 1,450 wards.

Kagwe pointed to the government’s commitment to climate-smart agriculture, saying that farmers will be encouraged to adopt sustainable practices to safeguard natural resources and keep Kenyan produce competitive abroad.

“Climate smart agriculture calls for responsible stewardship of our natural resources. We encourage the planting of tree cover in steep areas to prevent soil erosion and to protect our rivers.”

The government has  pledged to align local production with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) to secure access to international markets.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya unveils $2bn tea plan as China opens its market with zero tariff – China Daily

President William Ruto has unveiled an ambitious plan to triple the country’s tea earnings to over $2 billion by 2027, backed by new trade...

17 seconds ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Teachers’ welfare tops agenda as 10,000 delegates head to State House

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 13 – The welfare of teachers and the future of education reforms will dominate discussions when President William Ruto hosts 10,000...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto meets grassroots leaders from Murang’a

The President said it is crucial that the country works its way to the First World in next 20 years.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Plant More Trees to Safeguard the Nation’s Future – DP’s Spouse Urges

Deputy President's Spouse, Dr. Joyce Kithure, said climate change is posing serious concerns that need a firm response, including extensive planting and caring of...

2 hours ago

Headlines

MPs Kibagendi and Nyakundi Clash at Funeral Over President Ruto and Matiang’i

"When I criticized the President, he [Nyakundi] was embarrassed because the crowd was cheering me on. That’s when he grabbed the microphone from me...

13 hours ago

Headlines

Kitui’s Ithookwe Stadium construction almost complete ahead of Mashujaa Day fete – PS Omollo

Interior PS Omollo disclosed that the remaining 20 percent of the works primarily involve roofing.

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Murkomen urges Kenyans to embrace public cemeteries to ease land pressure

Murkomen warned that traditional practices of burying loved ones on private land were contributing to land scarcity, conflicts, and even killings.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

First Lady Rachel Ruto launches second phase of initiative to curb HIV, teenage pregnancy

The threats dubbed "The Triple Threat"are on the rise especially among the under age in different parts of the country.

18 hours ago