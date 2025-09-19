Govt Determined to Ensure SHA Coverage for Needy Kenyans: DP Kindiki

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says the government will expand healthcare provision under SHA to reach the most vulnerable Kenyans in dire need of medical attention.

Kindiki welcomed the decision to pay monthly contributions for over 1.5 million needy Kenyans describing it as a clearest indication of the administration’s interest in protecting Kenyans from preventable and curable diseases.

“The launch today (Friday) by President William Ruto of the programme in which the Government will start paying premiums for the health insurance of 1.5 million indigent Kenyans is historic and momentous to say the least,” the DP said.

The Second in Command spoke on Friday when he hosted over 6, 500 Community Health Promoters from Meru County at Irunduni, Tharaka Nithi County.

The DP added that the move aims to fulfil the constitutional provision that calls for access to better healthcare to all Kenyans without discriminating against them because of their economic status.

“The Government is under obligation to provide resources, policies, and programmes to ensure that every Kenyan attains the highest standard of health possible,” he stated.

Further, Prof. Kindiki said the health reforms instituted by the government have borne fruit highlighting the accessibility of medical coverage for over 26.4 million Kenyans who have already registered for SHA services. Also the recruitment of 107, 000 CHPs who are essential in rolling out primary healthcare and early detection and prevention of diseases in the grassroots.

The government targets 30 million enrollment by December, 45 million by end of 2026 and 55 million by end of 2027.

“The Community Health Promoters are the engine of Taifa Care’s success. They are mobilizing enrollment and carrying out home to home visits to promote healthy lifestyles across the length and breadth of our nation,” he noted.

The DP said the Government will continue to provide requisite support and equipment for the CHPs to perform their duties effectively.

“For health services to be truly universal, for every part of Kenya to access medical care, we need the Community Health Promoters to be available in every village, so that even the person without ability can be visited by a health worker at their home and assisted to prevent some of the diseases that have been disturbing our people,” DP affirmed.

The Deputy President added that hospitals at levels 3, 4, and 5 are being modernized to ensure that referrals made by CHPs lead to proper treatment. He also noted that the supply of medicines and diagnostic equipment is being improved across the country.

Prof. Kindiki said the government’s move to digitize medical records is part of reforms to safeguard public resources.

“We are digitizing medical data to make it impossible for fraud and if you attempt fraud it will be detected at the source and rejected,” he warned.

He stressed that CHPs remain a vital link between communities and the health system.

“When history is written, the story of the Community Health Promoters of Kenya will have a place in the history of the transformation of our health system,” he remarked.