Govt boosts patrols on Lake Victoria Amid fishermen disputes

KISUMU, Kenya Sept 18 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced plans to revamp security operations on Lake Victoria in a bid to address ongoing challenges faced by Kenyan fishermen.

Speaking during the Jukwaa La Usalama forum in Kisumu, Murkomen emphasized that Lake Victoria has long been a source of tension, and cooperation between both countries is essential to easing conflicts.

“As a country, we’ve faced numerous challenges in the fishing industry, many of which have strained our relationship with Uganda,” said the CS.

Flanked by his Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, the CS announced that President William Ruto’s administration is committed to modernizing security along the Kenyan side of the lake.

This will include increasing the number of police officers stationed in the lake region and acquiring modern surveillance equipment and patrol boats.

“The government has allocated resources to ensure we acquire more boats and state-of-the-art equipment that will allow our officers to effectively patrol and secure our waters,” he stated.

Murkomen revealed that Kenya is also working closely with Uganda through a joint initiative aimed at tackling insecurity in the lake region.

Murkomen also noted that a joint cooperation agreement already exists between Kenya and Uganda, and was recently reviewed during President Yoweri Museveni’s visit to Kenya.

The agreement focuses heavily on managing fishing resources, particularly as the migratory nature of fish has been a key source of disputes between fishermen from both countries.

The CS highlighted that Kenyan fishermen have often been victims of harassment on the lake, with some losing valuable fishing gear during confrontations.

To further improve cooperation, Murkomen revealed that plans are underway to appoint liaison officers on both the Kenyan and Ugandan sides to help resolve emerging issues more efficiently.

Looking ahead, he announced that Beach Management Units (BMUs) will be incorporated into local security meetings at the sub-county level to provide insights on how best to secure both the lake and the livelihoods of fishermen.

“One of our national priorities is to strengthen our presence on water bodies like Lake Victoria. This includes empowering the Coast Guard and enhancing border patrol units,” Murkomen said.