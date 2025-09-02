Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Governors Reject MoH Proposal, Demand Sustainable Funding for UHC Staff

The standoff emerged during a Tuesday meeting between county chiefs and Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Governors have rejected the Ministry of Health’s plan to provide one-year funding for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) staff, insisting that any absorption of personnel into permanent and pensionable terms must be backed by sustainable financing.

The standoff emerged during a Tuesday meeting between county chiefs and Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, with governors warning that the ministry’s directive to absorb 7,414 UHC workers, cleared through a recent verification exercise, undermines devolution and sidesteps constitutional consultation requirements.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Ministry cannot alter the contracts of the UHC staff without the involvement of County Governments,” said Council of Governors (COG) chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi.

“The Council will only accede to the variation of the same upon the increase of the equitable share of revenue to factor the same.”

The ministry, however, presents the directive as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery under the UHC programme.

County leaders are demanding Sh7.7 billion to cover salaries according to SRC-approved scales, and an additional Sh9.4 billion to clear gratuity payments owed to staff under existing contractual terms before any transfer is implemented.

Likewise, they insist that the ongoing verification exercise be jointly validated and that an official report be shared before the transition begins.

While reaffirming counties’ commitment to improving healthcare, Abdullahi emphasized that staff absorption should not be forced on devolved units without adequate resources.

 He further called on health workers’ unions to exercise restraint amid growing agitation over pay and labor conditions, noting that counties were actively addressing grievances but required additional national funding to implement return-to-work agreements.

Governors also criticized the Public Service Commission for approving career guidelines for health cadres without consulting counties, warning that the financial implications were not reflected in county budgets.

They demanded that county staff be included in the national salary review, which had excluded devolved workers in the 2024/25 fiscal year, leaving a financing gap of Sh4.77 billion.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Kenya’s Foreign Service Academy Graduates First Cadet Cohort

The first cohort of 57 Third Secretary cadets have graduated from Kenya’s Foreign Service Academy.

19 minutes ago

County News

Nakuru County Govt urges offtakers to buy wheat, maize from farmers

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 2 – The Nakuru County Government has urged offtakers to be ready to buy produce from wheat and maize farmers as...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto: Govt to cover SHA cost for 1.5mn Kenyans unable to pay

The President said that the payment mechanisms will begin next week following the completion of a successful identification process.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA-led Multi-Agency Blitz Wipes Out Massive Illicit Brew Operation in Kisumu

Acting on intelligence, the team stormed multiple hideouts, uncovering a sprawling illegal enterprise.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Governors meet CS Duale amid storm over UHC staff absorption

The meeting follows a directive by Duale that 7,414 UHC staff, cleared through a recent verification exercise, be absorbed into permanent and pensionable terms.

3 hours ago

Africa

Kenya hosts inaugural Djibouti code of conduct working Group 3 workshop in Mombasa

KDF said that the Working Group 3—focused on operational cooperation and coordination at sea.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC Sets Out Candidate Rules Ahead of Nov 27 By-Elections

Aspirants must meet citizenship requirements, pay nomination fees, and in the case of independent candidates, submit lists of supporters with copies of identity cards.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury, EACC, PPRA lead in govt e-procurement compliance: Report

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – The National Treasury is leading in e-procurement compliance that is expected to save the country between Sh50–85 billion every...

20 hours ago