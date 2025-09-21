Governor Nyong’o, NCIC boss Kobia Slam UN, U.S. Over Inaction in Gaza bloodshed

KISUMU, Kenya Sept 21 – Kisumu Governor, Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o, has strongly condemned the ongoing killings in Gaza, Palestine, calling for global attention and action ahead of International Peace Day, which will be marked on Sunday.

Speaking during a tree-planting exercise in Kisumu, held in collaboration with commissioners from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), Nyong’o described the situation in Gaza as unacceptable in the modern world.

“What is happening in Gaza is deeply unfortunate. We cannot talk about peace in the world today without acknowledging the suffering in Gaza,” he said.

The Governor criticized the United Nations and other international organizations tasked with promoting peace, accusing them of turning a blind eye to the atrocities being committed.

“As the world prepares to celebrate Peace Day, we must not forget Gaza. The ongoing killings cannot and should not be tolerated,” Nyong’o emphasized, adding that real peace will only be possible if conflicts in both Gaza and Ukraine come to an end.

His sentiments were echoed by NCIC Chairperson, Rev. Dr. Samuel Kobia, who urged the global community to unite in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

“This coming week, as the United Nations General Assembly convenes, we hope world leaders will take a firm stand. The Security Council has already spoken—except for the United States, all members agree: the war in Gaza must stop,” Kobia said.

Rev. Kobia condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, referring to them as genocidal and a grave injustice to humanity.

“We must call out these actions before an entire generation is wiped out,” he added.