Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki.

Capital Health

Governor Njuki angered by doctors deserting public hospitals for private practice

In a surprise visit to Chuka Level 5 Hospital, he found doctors absent and warned of disciplinary action. He ordered a circular to hold doctors accountable and urged patients to report diversion cases anonymously.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 10 – Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has raised alarm over doctors neglecting county hospitals and diverting patients to their private clinics.

Njuki, also CoG health chair, said some doctors use public facilities to build patient lists, then charge them twice by moving them between county and private hospitals.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a surprise visit to Chuka Level 5 Hospital, he found doctors absent and warned of disciplinary action. He ordered a circular to hold doctors accountable and urged patients to report diversion cases anonymously.

He said heavy investment has been made in healthcare and warned exploiting patients will not be tolerated. He also urged the doctors’ union to act quickly.

“It is emerging that there are doctors who are shuttling patients between county facilities and their private facilities and, at times, charge them twice, as they seek to maximise on profit or expecting payments from the Social Health Authority (SHA),” he said.

Governor Njuki has now put all doctors in the county on notice, demanding that a circular from the county CECM be released warning doctors on duty at particular times of consequences if they are not at work when they are supposed to be at work.

Consequently, the county head has called for the setting up of a feedback mechanism that will allow patients to anonymously report cases where they are referred to private clinics and find the same doctors who were treating them at the county’s facilities

Governor Njuki notes that there has been tremendous investment in the health sector from both the national and county governments, and thus, it would be a travesty that some doctors would take advantage of patients

The CoG Health Committee chairperson has also called on the doctors union to expeditiously address the matter, noting that counties would not hesitate to take stern action against any doctor who would violate its protocols

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

FOOD INSECURITY

Kenya losing 40% of food produced each year, WRI report warns

The report shows that Kenya loses up to 36% of maize, 23% of potatoes, 34% of fish, and as much as 56% of fresh...

2 hours ago

crime

DCI seeks public help to apprehend suspect in lawyer Kyalo Mbobu fatal shooting

“Detectives from the Homicide Bureau, supported by experts from the National Forensic Laboratory, carefully examined the scene and collected critical evidence essential to the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA Busts Sh16mn Counterfeit Alcohol Syndicate in Nyamira

NYAMIRA, Kenya, Sep 10 – In a high-stakes crackdown that underscores the government’s escalating war on illicit alcohol, the National Authority for the Campaign...

3 hours ago

crime

DCI denies harassing Human Rights Watch’s Otsieno Namwaya amid surveillance claims

In a statement on Tuesday, the DCI said it had “no involvement with Mr. Otsieno or his associates,” directly contradicting claims by HRW that...

4 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Justice for sale? Explosive bribery claims rock Kenya’s judiciary

Captain (Rtd.) Kung’u Muigai has accused top judges of taking millions in bribes to rule against him in a 33-year case with KCB, reviving...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Sitati Olando appointed Acting Head of Govt Delivery Unit

"The appointment was formally communicated through a letter signed by the Principal Administrative Secretary in the Executive Office of the President, Arthur Osiya, on...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs Clash with PS Isaboke Over Sh500m MyGov Advertising Expenditure

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10- A parliamentary watchdog has accused the State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications of mismanaging more than Sh500 million allocated for...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Rachel Ruto Rallies Africa’s Leaders to Prioritize Clean Cooking at Africa Climate Summit

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Sep 10 – First Lady, Rachel Ruto, has called for urgent, decisive action to close Africa’s $4 billion annual financing gap...

7 hours ago