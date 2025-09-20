Connect with us

Governor Arati now declares support for Matiang’i’s 2027 Presidential

Published

KISII, Kenya – Sept 20: Kisii Governor Simba Arati has publicly declared his support for former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s anticipated 2027 presidential bid.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Nyamache SDA Church, Arati said he has stood with Matiang’i since he left office, claiming that the current administration under President William Ruto has been oppressing the former CS.

“I will support Matiang’i. I have stood by him since he left office because he has been unfairly targeted,” said Arati.

However, the Governor clarified that he is currently working with the national government purely to ensure development projects are delivered to Kisii County.

“We have agreed that today we are not talking politics—we are here to raise funds to complete the construction of this church,” Arati added.

Arati distanced himself from claims that he supports President Ruto politically, emphasizing that his allegiance remains with

Matiang’i due to what he described as “community interests.”
“As a community, we need to work with the government of the day to get our share of the national cake,” he said.

“We can’t ignore the fact that our community has over 1 million votes. It’s time people come out in large numbers and register,” Kisii Governor said.

The Governor also criticized local leaders aligned with Matiang’i whom he accused of underperformance while still seeking re-election under the guise of supporting the former CS.

These leaders should not confine Matiang’i within the community. They must allow him to reach out to other regions and mobilize support nationally,” said Arati.

Arati’s remarks come just weeks after he led a delegation of Kisii MCAs and local leaders to State House to lobby for development projects—an action that drew criticism from sections of the community who felt he had betrayed Matiang’i.

While some residents view his engagement with the Kenya Kwanza administration as pragmatic, others see it as political opportunism.

Local political analysts suggest that leaders from the region who fail to support Matiang’i’s presidential ambitions may face backlash and risk becoming one-term officeholders.

