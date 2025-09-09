Connect with us

Goalkeepers 2025 to Spotlight Child Survival in New York

The event will highlight stories of resilience, innovation, and leadership from across the globe, with a special focus on how communities and nations can safeguard children’s health and well-being against present and future challenges.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 9 – The Goalkeepers event will return to New York City on September 22, 2025, coinciding with the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

This year’s gathering, convened by the Gates Foundation, will rally world leaders, advocates, and innovators around a unifying call: to reimagine a future without preventable child deaths. Organizers emphasise that while progress has been made in reducing child mortality, the mission is far from complete.

Under the theme We Can’t Stop at Almost”, Goalkeepers 2025 will seek to ignite a renewed global commitment to protect hard-won gains and unlock the next wave of breakthroughs for children worldwide.

The event will highlight stories of resilience, innovation, and leadership from across the globe, with a focus on how communities and nations can safeguard children’s health and well-being amid current and emerging challenges.

The New York convening forms part of a wider series of Goalkeepers events, including the inaugural Goalkeepers Lagos 2025, designed to galvanise action and build momentum across continents.

2024 Goalkeepers Report – Key Findings
The 2024 Goalkeepers Report highlighted malnutrition as the world’s worst child health crisis, noting that no country — however wealthy — is immune. According to the report:

However, new tools and promising research are emerging to ensure children can lead healthier lives, even as the planet warms.

More than 400 million children are not receiving the nutrients they need to grow and thrive.

Climate change is making the crisis even harder to resolve.

