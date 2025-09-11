Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Global Fund says 70 mln lives saved in fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria

“This shows that with the right tools, strong partnerships and sustained investment, we can change the course of global health for the better,” said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund.

Published

GENEVA, Sept 10 — The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria has saved 70 million lives since its inception in 2002, according to the organization’s annual Results Report released Wednesday.

Highlighting major progress in the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, the report warns that without renewed commitment and investment, decades of hard-won gains could unravel. The Global Fund’s eighth replenishment is critical to keep the world on track toward ending these deadly diseases.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In less than a quarter century, the Global Fund partnership, driven by country leadership, affected communities and front-line health workers, has slashed the combined death rate from AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria by 63 percent and cut the combined incidence rate by 42 percent, said the report.

“This shows that with the right tools, strong partnerships and sustained investment, we can change the course of global health for the better,” said Peter Sands, executive director of the Global Fund, which is established under a UN initiative as a non-profit organization providing global funding to combat these three diseases.

“But in today’s fast-changing geopolitical environment, there is no room for complacency. The global health community must move faster to reduce fragmentation, eliminate duplication and make it easier for countries to work with us. The Global Fund is committed to bold change, maximizing every dollar, responding to countries’ evolving needs, and accelerating the shift to nationally led, nationally financed health systems.”

The report demonstrates the high return on investment of the Global Fund partnership, and highlights the continued progress achieved in the fight against the three diseases, with a record number of people on antiretroviral therapy for HIV, a record number of people with tuberculosis receiving treatment, and the continued scale-up of malaria prevention efforts. 

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

MoH to roll out second round of Antimalarial Drugs in Turkana from June

Health PS Mary Muthoni said that Turkana, which has historically experienced seasonal malaria peaks, has seen a shift towards a more stable endemic pattern.

March 9, 2025

Capital Health

Global Fund Seeks President Ruto’s Help in Global Fundraising Drive for Health

During a recent African Union (AU) meeting in Addis Ababa, President Ruto stressed the need for African nations to accelerate the transition towards nationally...

March 3, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi warns of declining health multilateralism, urges Ruto to act

Mudavadi disclosed that Global Fund CEO Dr. Peter Sands had personally handed him a letter addressed to President William Ruto, seeking his intervention in...

March 1, 2025

Capital Health

AIDS care agency urges urgent condom access reforms amid declining donor support

A 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) and additional import duties increase the cost of condoms, making them less affordable.

February 14, 2025

Top stories

KEMSA’s Reverse Logistics Transform Malaria Net Distribution Across Kenya

As part of a campaign targeting 10.9 million LLINs funded by the Global Fund, KEMSA undertook reverse logistics to address shifting demand and ensure...

December 6, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) Kenya Boosts Malaria Control Through KEMSA’s Net Distribution in 22 Counties with Global Fund support

December 5, 2024

Capital Health

Malaria Fight Enhanced in Kisii with KEMSA’s Distribution of Treated Nets, Supported by the Global Fund

The distribution was facilitated by the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) with funding from the Global Fund, supported by a tamper-proof digital system integrated...

December 3, 2024

Capital Health

Kenya Boosts Malaria Control Through KEMSA’s Net Distribution Across 22 Counties with Support from Global Fund

This initiative is part of the National Malaria Control Program (NMCP), targeting counties with significant malaria prevalence in the coast, Western Kenya, Rift Valley...

December 3, 2024