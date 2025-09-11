Global Fund says 70 mln lives saved in fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria

GENEVA, Sept 10 — The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria has saved 70 million lives since its inception in 2002, according to the organization’s annual Results Report released Wednesday.

Highlighting major progress in the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, the report warns that without renewed commitment and investment, decades of hard-won gains could unravel. The Global Fund’s eighth replenishment is critical to keep the world on track toward ending these deadly diseases.

In less than a quarter century, the Global Fund partnership, driven by country leadership, affected communities and front-line health workers, has slashed the combined death rate from AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria by 63 percent and cut the combined incidence rate by 42 percent, said the report.

“This shows that with the right tools, strong partnerships and sustained investment, we can change the course of global health for the better,” said Peter Sands, executive director of the Global Fund, which is established under a UN initiative as a non-profit organization providing global funding to combat these three diseases.

“But in today’s fast-changing geopolitical environment, there is no room for complacency. The global health community must move faster to reduce fragmentation, eliminate duplication and make it easier for countries to work with us. The Global Fund is committed to bold change, maximizing every dollar, responding to countries’ evolving needs, and accelerating the shift to nationally led, nationally financed health systems.”

The report demonstrates the high return on investment of the Global Fund partnership, and highlights the continued progress achieved in the fight against the three diseases, with a record number of people on antiretroviral therapy for HIV, a record number of people with tuberculosis receiving treatment, and the continued scale-up of malaria prevention efforts.