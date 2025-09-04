Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Ganze Children’s Officer Recounts Rescue of 3 Children Linked to Cult Practices

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – The 58th prosecution witness in the Shakahola massacre trial on Thursday described how children were withdrawn from schools and subjected to forced fasting under the influence of Paul Nthenge Mackenzie’s radical doctrines.

The suspects are charged with torture and cruelty to children and denying children basic education.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ganze Sub-County Children’s Officer Omar Mohamed told the court that on May 23, 2023, the county security committee received reports that children linked to Mackenzie’s followers were no longer attending school.

The committee directed children’s officers to investigate the claims, prompting a fact-finding mission by government officials.

During the visits, officials established that parents had pulled their children out of school on the belief that education was evil. In one homestead, the team found a man who openly preached against schooling while explaining his children’s absence from class.

The children’s officer said he interviewed three minors who confirmed that their parents had not only withdrawn them from school but had also subjected them to starvation in adherence to Mackenzie’s teachings.

Mohamed further testified that the children were immediately rescued and taken to Malindi Police Station, before being placed at Blessed Generation Children’s Rescue Centre, where they received counselling, medical attention, first aid, and food.

They were later re-admitted to school, with one girl now in Form Three at a Nairobi high school.

Two parents involved in the withdrawal and forced fasting of the minors were subsequently arrested and are among the accused persons before the court.

Further, the 59th prosecution witness, Chief Inspector Klein Kulicha, a crime scene investigator, also testified in the case.

He said a team of investigators visited Mackenzie’s Furunzi-based church on May 1, 2023, where they collected photographic evidence linked to his radical activities.

The team documented the premises, Mackenzie’s Times TV studio, music systems, computers and religious literature. Investigators further visited Mackenzie’s residence, where they captured images of both the interior and exterior of the property.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

BOTTOM-UP

Henry Tanui takes over as new Hustler Fund CEO

Tanui who is an experienced financial services professional with over 24 years in the industry, takes over from Elizabeth Nkukuu, who has been heading...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Ex-Unctad chief Kituyi to head United Opposition Secretariat

The appointment, confirmed by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, follows a meeting of opposition leaders at the Wiper Party headquarters.

9 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Nebraska Sign Landmark MoU to Deepen Bilateral Cooperation

Speaking at State House Nairobi, the President noted that the bilateral relationship between the two nations is anchored in robust trade frameworks such as...

10 hours ago

Headlines

Ex-Councilors seek Ruto-Raila”s intervention over denied Pension Payout

"The co-principals should put their heads together and find a way to help us. Some of our members are living in abject poverty,” the...

14 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

President Ruto Receives Credentials from Nine Newly Appointed Envoys to Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 3 – NAIROBI, Kenya — President William Ruto on Wednesday received and accepted the credentials of nine envoys beginning their tour...

16 hours ago

Headlines

Judiciary, Prison Service unveil nationwide decongestion drive

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 3 – The Judiciary, in collaboration with the Prisons and Correctional Services, is undertaking a nationwide prison decongestion exercise. This initiative...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Schools closed, businesses paralyzed in Mandera as Jubaland forces increase: Senator Roba

Roba described the situation in Mandera as “alarming,” claiming that schools had been shut down, businesses paralyzed, and families displaced.

19 hours ago

Featured

Sakaja the ‘puppet’ Governor surviving on Ruto and Raila’s grip

Sakaja’s promises have collapsed, Nairobi MCAs are in revolt, and only Ruto and Raila’s intervention saved him. He now rules on borrowed time.

19 hours ago