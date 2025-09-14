Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua Says He’s Best Placed to Unseat President Ruto

Gachagua said Kenyans had resolved to end Ruto’s five-year rule, insisting he had the courage and ability to take on the Head of State.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has declared he is the most suitable candidate to unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Murang’a on Saturday, Gachagua said Kenyans had resolved to end Ruto’s five-year rule, insisting he had the courage and ability to take on the Head of State.

“I have come home to announce that I have accepted to run for president of the republic of Kenya,” he said.

”Kenyans have decided that the best man who has the courage  ability to beat president Ruto is Riggy G (himself).”

The former DP has in recent weeks intensified efforts to consolidate support, particularly from his Mount Kenya base, as he builds momentum for his bid.

His announcement comes months after unveiling the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) on May 15, which he intends to use as his political vehicle.

Gachagua, who is part of the United Opposition alliance, is expected to court backing from key figures including Gusii supremo Fred Matiang’i, Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Trade Minister Mukhisa Kituyi, DCP leader Eugene Wamalwa, former Attorney General Justin Muturi, and NARC Kenya’s Martha Karua – all of whom have declared interest in the presidency.

The former DP accused the Head of State of using some leaders from the Mount Kenya region to create political parties aimed at dividing the vote-rich bloc ahead of the 2027 polls, with the intention of weakening its political strength.

