Gachagua hits out at President Ruto’s State House meetings

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua has sharply condemned the ongoing meetings at State House, describing them as a haven for corruption.
He has accused President William Ruto of enabling corruption under the guise of mobilization, highlighting that these gatherings are nothing but platforms for illicit dealings rather than genuine dialogue.
Speaking at his Karen residence during a visit with members of the Murang’a County Assembly, the former Deputy President has criticized President Ruto for misappropriating public funds to bribe support for his presidency.
Instead of allocating resources towards critical sectors like education and healthcare—such as school capitation and public hospital funding—the president is allegedly channeling funds into corrupt schemes.
This, Gachagua argued, is why the State House meetings continue, with attendees parting with money to pledge allegiance.
He further condemned the lack of tangible development under President Ruto’s leadership, asserting that the president has done little in terms of actual progress and has no right to boast about achievements that do not exist.
Gachagua has also warned of a scheme aimed at dividing Mount Kenya, urging the people of the region to remain resilient.
He called on residents to be vigilant and to identify leaders who are selfish and working with distractors to undermine the region’s unity and progress.
