Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua hits out at President Ruto’s State House meetings

He accused President William Ruto of enabling corruption under the guise of mobilization.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua has sharply condemned the ongoing meetings at State House, describing them as a haven for corruption.

He has accused President William Ruto of enabling corruption under the guise of mobilization, highlighting that these gatherings are nothing but platforms for illicit dealings rather than genuine dialogue.

Speaking at his Karen residence during a visit with members of the Murang’a County Assembly, the former Deputy President has criticized President Ruto for misappropriating public funds to bribe support for his presidency.

Instead of allocating resources towards critical sectors like education and healthcare—such as school capitation and public hospital funding—the president is allegedly channeling funds into corrupt schemes.

This, Gachagua argued, is why the State House meetings continue, with attendees parting with money to pledge allegiance.

He further condemned the lack of tangible development under President Ruto’s leadership, asserting that the president has done little in terms of actual progress and has no right to boast about achievements that do not exist.

Gachagua has also warned of a scheme aimed at dividing Mount Kenya, urging the people of the region to remain resilient.

He called on residents to be vigilant and to identify leaders who are selfish and working with distractors to undermine the region’s unity and progress.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs Demand Special Audit of Sh6bn Judiciary Mortgage Fund Over Lack of Legal Framework

Butere MP Tindi Mwale said the MoU signed between the Judiciary and KCB in 2011 amounted to a “gentleman’s agreement.”

42 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Paratus Enters Kenyan Market with Regional Expansion Drive

The company aims to provide secure, high-performance connectivity for businesses and communities.

53 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court asked to halt police recruitment amid payroll dispute

The petitioners filed an urgent application seeking conservatory orders, arguing that the recruitment exercise is directly tied to the payroll system.

1 hour ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

LSK leads nationwide march to demand justice for slain lawyer Kyalo Mbobu

The march comes hours after the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Igonga appeared to be giving conflicting statements...

6 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Banks, Universities, and State Agencies skip Nyeri Agricultural Show Citing govt e-Procurement confusion

Notable absentees from this year’s exhibition include the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), and other institutions that have...

6 hours ago

Headlines

Mara River is key to tourism, Lake Victoria Commission CEO says

The basin is home to the iconic Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya and the northern section of Tanzania’s Serengeti ecosystem, two renowned wildlife...

8 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto says E-Govt Procurement will be deployed nationwide despite court order

"We lose 40 per cent of government money through procurement. That's why we must embrace e-procurement by all means," the President explained.

9 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Tea Farmers to Receive KSh2.65B Recovered from Collapsed Banks

The money, recovered from Chase Bank and Imperial Bank that collapsed with farmers' funds five years ago, is now being returned to tea growers...

12 hours ago