Gachagua criticises Murkomen over Mandera security claims

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 4 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has criticized the Interior Cabinet Secretary’s claim that there are no Jubaland forces in Mandera County.

Speaking at the burial of Grace Wanjira, sister to DCP aspirant Njathi in Kiru Ward, Gachagua said his position hasn’t changed—insisting that residents have been illegally displaced by foreign forces operating in the area.

“And I said there is a problem with security in Mandera and matters of terrorists. They shouted at me and even said that I should be arrested when I return (from the US). Now the Minister of Security says that they must conduct an investigation. So, what kind of investigation is this when these people have been there for two months and the Minister of Security doesn’t even know these people are in Kenya?,” he wondered.

“Why is the Minister of Internal Security clashing with the Governor. The Governor is on the ground. The Governor says there are terrorists in Kenya. The citizens also say there are terrorists in Kenya,” said the DCP Leader.

He added that schools have been closed and people are still dying due to ongoing clashes between Somali and Jubaland forces.

Gachagua urged Mandera leaders to defend their people and promised to keep fighting for the safety and rights of residents against what he called “external threats.”

“We are asking the Mandera Senator, don’t just speak when you are in Nairobi, go and speak when you are on the ground helping your people so that these terrorists can be removed from there,” the former DP stressed.

Mandera Senator Ali Roba on September 3, sounded the alarm over the alleged presence of Jubaland militia inside Mandera town, warning that the situation poses a direct threat to Kenya’s sovereignty and the safety of its citizens.

“Jubaland forces are now inside Mandera town, literally taking over our community. This is a humiliation of our sovereignty,” Roba said in a statement.

Roba cautioned that Kenya’s national interest lies in strengthening its ties with Somalia’s federal government, not in “protecting a rogue state government.”

He added; “The absurdity of a regional state government fighting its federal government is akin to Mandera County Government declaring war against the Republic of Kenya, yet we are now hosting these foreign forces on our soil.”

The senator warned that the government would bear full responsibility for any casualties or destruction arising from the conflict.

“If the government fails to act immediately and decisively to remove Jubaland forces from Mandera County, we will be forced to mobilize ourselves to defend our people— an outcome that will endanger peace and cause grave international embarrassment for Kenya,” Roba warned.

His remarks came just a few hours after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen dismissed fears of Jubaland forces operating in Mandera, insisting that Kenya’s security agencies remain in control and that there is “no cause for alarm.”

Murkomen said cross-border movements are often the result of civilians fleeing conflict in Somalia and assured that no schools in Mandera are occupied by foreign troops.

He urged local leaders not to politicize security matters, emphasizing that all complaints are under investigation.

The growing tension has triggered protests in Border Point One village, where residents claim families have been displaced and schools disrupted due to the alleged incursion.

As the standoff deepens, leaders from across the political divide — including former Chief Justice David Maraga — have also demanded government action, warning that continued foreign presence threatens Kenya’s sovereignty.