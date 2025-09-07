Gachagua Affirms Opposition’s Unity in Push Against President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reiterated that the Opposition remains united in its efforts to remove President William Ruto from office.



Speaking during a church service at PCEA Miharati Parish in Kipipiri Constituency, Nyandarua County, Gachagua emphasized that the opposition coalition will stay cohesive for the sake of the nation.



He has further stated that the opposition plans to present a single presidential candidate to run against President Ruto, urging residents of Nyandarua to support whoever the opposition selects as their flagbearer.



Addressing concerns raised by his Deputy Party Leader, Cleophas Malala, over the appointment of Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi as chair of the United Opposition Secretariat, Gachagua highlighted the importance of balancing youthfulness with experience.



“While it’s vital to include young leaders, we also need seasoned voices to guide the team,” he said.



Gachagua assured that many young leaders will be integrated into the secretariat, fostering a mix of experience and youthful energy.



Gachagua was accompanied by a host of national and local leaders, including Nyandarua Senator John Methu, Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia, Kajiado North MP Onesmus Ngogoyo, Tetu MP Geoffrey Wandeto, Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru, Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara, among others.