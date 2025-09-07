Gachagua Affirms Opposition’s Unity in Push Against President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reiterated that the Opposition remains united in its efforts to remove President William Ruto from office.
Speaking during a church service at PCEA Miharati Parish in Kipipiri Constituency, Nyandarua County, Gachagua emphasized that the opposition coalition will stay cohesive for the sake of the nation.
He has further stated that the opposition plans to present a single presidential candidate to run against President Ruto, urging residents of Nyandarua to support whoever the opposition selects as their flagbearer.
Addressing concerns raised by his Deputy Party Leader, Cleophas Malala, over the appointment of Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi as chair of the United Opposition Secretariat, Gachagua highlighted the importance of balancing youthfulness with experience.
“While it’s vital to include young leaders, we also need seasoned voices to guide the team,” he said.
Gachagua assured that many young leaders will be integrated into the secretariat, fostering a mix of experience and youthful energy.
Gachagua was accompanied by a host of national and local leaders, including Nyandarua Senator John Methu, Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia, Kajiado North MP Onesmus Ngogoyo, Tetu MP Geoffrey Wandeto, Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru, Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara, among others.
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reiterated that the Opposition remains united in its efforts to remove President William Ruto from office.
Popular
ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG
More on Capital News
NATIONAL NEWS
MCK described the criticism as unfair and in bad faith, urging journalists to allow Odhiambo and other appointees to serve before passing judgment.
NATIONAL NEWS
Muriuki is expected to receive his official nomination certificate next week as the ruling party moves to consolidate support in the constituency.
NATIONAL NEWS
The proposal, initially fronted by former Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga, is rapidly gaining support from local leaders
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – President William Ruto is in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the second Africa Climate Summit (ACS). Kenya hosted the inaugural...
NATIONAL NEWS
Authorities found over 50 active brewing drums, 450 drums each holding 200 liters of illicit alcohol, and 300 bags of molasses, each weighing 50...
Kenya
Maraga, the ex-Chief Justice who nullified a presidential election, now seeks the presidency with a bold promise.
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya,Sep 7 – Chaii Republic, the global tea café brand redefining how the world experiences tea, has expanded its footprint in Kenya with...
NATIONAL NEWS
The protest follows the leasing of the state-owned sugar mill to West Valley Sugar Company in May 2025.