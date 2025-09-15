From Smog to Electric Streets: China’s Transport Shift Offers Model for Kenya

BEIJING,China, Sep 15 – On a typical weekday in Nairobi, the morning commute is a familiar grind. Matatus jostle for space, boda-bodas dart between lanes, and clouds of exhaust linger in the air.

For many, traffic isn’t just a daily struggle but a constant reminder of the country’s over-dependence on fuel-powered transport.

Thousands of kilometers away, the streets of Beijing , China, paint a different picture.

Buses glide by with barely a hum.Delivery riders zip down alleys on electric bikes and taxi fleets, once notorious polluters, now run quietly on rechargeable batteries.

In just over a decade, China has redefined what urban transport can look like.

For Kenya, where congestion, fuel costs, and pollution are pressing concerns, China’s electric mobility journey offers lessons that could help reimagine the future.

China’s Big Leap of Infrastructure First

Not long ago, many Chinese cities were synonymous with choking smog. Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou often woke under a grey blanket of haze from polluted air.

Residents wore face masks long before the pandemic, not for fear of disease but to keep out the polluted air.

China’s transition didn’t happen overnight but it started with deliberate planning.

“Right now the government of china is giving incentives for car owners to return the fuel powered vehicles and receive incentives to buy the electric vehicles,” a resident in Beijing stated.

Long before the average Chinese citizen bought an electric vehicle (EV), the state was already laying the groundwork by building charging stations, setting up battery-swapping hubs, and mandating that new residential complexes be fitted with charging points.

By 2024, the country boasted more than 8 million public charging units, accounting for over 70 percent of the global total.

This bold infrastructure-first approach eliminated the anxiety of accessible charging points that still haunts drivers in many parts of the world.

For Kenya, where electric mobility remains largely experimental, it’s clear that adoption must be supported by infrastructure.

Without charging points across cities and highways, electric vehicles and e-bikes risk not being embraced due to reliability concerns.

Boda-Bodas VS E-Bikes

One of the most striking features of China’s transport shift is the rise of electric bicycles and scooters.

Cheap, reliable, and efficient, they have become the backbone of short-distance travel in cities and towns. Delivery services, students, and office workers alike rely on them daily.

“Without a license to own a car,I use my electric bicycles to commute to work and it’s very efficient for me,”

Kenya’s equivalent ,the boda-boda, could play a similar role. With over 1.5 million boda-boda riders, the sector is both an economic lifeline and a source of air and noise pollution.

If converted to electric, boda-bodas could cut operating costs for riders, reduce emissions in congested cities, and ease the country’s heavy fuel import demand.

Policy Makes the Difference

The backbone of China’s success is policy. The government didn’t just encourage electric mobility it demanded it across the country boasting of 1.4 million population.

Automakers received subsidies to innovate. Buyers enjoyed price incentives. These strictier emission standards pushed old, fuel-guzzling fleets off the roads.

In some provinces in China, the government went a step further, converting its entire bus fleet over 16,000 buses to electric and subsequently taxi fleets followed.

The result was not just cleaner air but also lower operating costs for transport companies.

Despite policy talk about embracing clean transport, the government has stopped short of offering real financial support to accelerate e-mobility.

Tax breaks for importers and assemblers may ease entry for businesses, but they do little to cushion ordinary Kenyans from the high price tags of electric cars and motorcycles.

Without direct purchase subsidies, rebates, or grants, the promise of e-mobility risks stalling benefiting a few companies while leaving most citizens locked out of the transition to greener transport.

Opportunities in Kenya

Kenya has an advantage of a largely renewable energy grid. More than 80 percent of Kenya’s electricity comes from geothermal, hydro, and wind.

This positions the country perfectly to support a clean electric mobility ecosystem. An electric boda-boda fleet powered by geothermal energy from Olkaria, for example, would drastically reduce emissions and set a global example of sustainable transport in the developing world.

But challenges remain. Frequent power outages undermine confidence in electricity reliability. Rural areas still lack adequate access, limiting the reach of EV infrastructure. For Kenya to fully embrace electric mobility, investments in grid stability and expansion will be just as important as charging stations.

Nairobi ranks among Africa’s most polluted cities, with transport accounting for nearly half of its emissions. Fuel prices have soared in recent years, hurting both ordinary commuters and small businesses. Meanwhile, global climate commitments are pressing nations to cut reliance on fossil fuels.

China’s experience shows that the shift to electric mobility can deliver on all these fronts cleaner air, cheaper transport, and stronger energy independence.

On the streets of Guiyang, a rural county ,Chen Mei plugs her family EV into a mall charger while shopping.

“It’s convenient.We plan our errands around charging now, the same way we used to plan around petrol stations,”she says .

These small but powerful shifts in daily routines are what Kenya must aim for not just putting EVs on the road, but embedding them into everyday life.