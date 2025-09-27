Free entry draws surge in visitors at Nairobi National Park as Kenya observes Tourism Day

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – Thousands of Kenyans took advantage of free entry into Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS)-managed parks on Saturday as the country marked World Tourism Day, with Nairobi National Park recording a surge in visitors.

The initiative, part of Tourism Week celebrations, sought to encourage Kenyans to explore the country’s natural heritage while boosting domestic tourism.

Long queues of families, students, and local tourists were reported at the gates of Nairobi National Park located fifteen minutes from the city centre, with KWS officials reporting a surge in visitor numbers.

In Mombasa, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano presided over the national event at Mama Ngina Waterfront.

Momentum

In her remarks, Miano commended Mombasa County for pioneering a Tourism Council and dedicated Tourism Unit, describing it as a model for tourism-led development.

“We are witnessing encouraging trends such as the growth of cruise tourism at the Coast, increased visits to our marine parks, and the expansion of charter flights into Mombasa. These milestones are building momentum as we work toward our goal of attracting five million international visitors annually,” she said.

Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Sherrif Nassir welcomed visitors to the coastal city, highlighting its dual role as a premier tourism destination and a blue economy hub.

Tourism Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to expanding the sector and promoting Kenya’s image as a top global destination.

The colorful event kicked off with a vibrant procession from Mombasa’s iconic Tusks to Mama Ngina Waterfront, led by CS Miano, Governor Nassir, PS Ololtuaa, KWS Director General Prof. Erustus Kanga, senior county officials, diplomats, tourism stakeholders, and hospitality students.

Exhibitions and cultural performances showcased Kenya’s wildlife, marine attractions, and diverse cultural heritage.

KWS reaffirmed its call for Kenyans to continue exploring local parks.

As Kenya marked the day alongside other nations, officials stressed that boosting domestic tourism remained key to sustaining the sector’s recovery and resilience while positioning the country to attract more global arrivals.