Fraud suspect in Ksh36mn gold scam to be arraigned

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 17 – A man accused of defrauding a Canadian investor of Sh36mn in a gold scam is expected to be arraigned after detectives arrested him in Nairobi.

The suspect was seized by Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers along Dennis Pritt Road following investigations into a complaint filed on September 1.

He and an accomplice, still at large, allegedly lured the investor with promises of 550 kilograms of gold from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The victim transferred the money via USDT but received nothing in return.

“However, after the transfer was completed, the promised gold failed to materialize. Suspecting foul play, the victim reported the incident, prompting a full-scale investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI),” read a statement from the investigative agency.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the second suspect, who remains at large.

By Colline Wesamba