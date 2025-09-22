Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EACC headquarters at Integrity Centre.

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Nairobi Senatorial aspirant Chapia convicted over forgery

The former aspirant was convicted on Friday last week at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Law Courts after entering a plea bargain agreement with the prosecution.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Former Nairobi Senatorial aspirant Gabriel Chapia was convicted for forging academic certificates and fraudulently acquiring public funds.

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the former aspirant was convicted on Friday last week at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Law Courts after entering a plea bargain agreement with the prosecution.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He pleaded guilty to three counts of forgery of academic certificates, contrary to the Penal Code, and two counts of fraudulent acquisition of public property, contrary to the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

The court sentenced him to two-and-a-half years in prison or a fine of Sh30,000 on each count, totaling Sh150,000.

In addition, Chapia was ordered to refund Sh182,751 earned while serving at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital and Sh3.3 million received from the Kenya Investment Authority, together with 12 percent interest, amounting to Sh3.9 million.

Investigation

The Commission received a report on May 4 2017 alleging that Gabriel Bukachi Chapia, the 2017 ODM Senatorial candidate for Nairobi City County, falsified academic documents and used them to gain employment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest) and Nairobi City County Government.

The Commission commenced investigations and established that Gabriel Bukachi Chapia had forged a Master’s degree in Information Technology from Daystar University, a degree in Computer Science from Maseno University, and various diploma and short course certificates from the Catholic Diocese of Nakuru.

These forged certificates were presented to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for the position of Manager ICT in 2009, Kenya Investment Authority for the position of Manager ICT in 2010 and Nairobi City County Government for the position Ward Administrator in 2014.

Attempted Withdrawal of Charges

The conviction comes after a contentious attempt by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to withdraw the case in October 2024, despite 14 witnesses having testified.

Through an application filed under section 87(a) of the Criminal Procedure Code, the DPP sought to terminate the proceedings at the request of the accused.

EACC opposed the application, arguing that the withdrawal lacked a reasonable basis and was not in the public interest.

The Commission told the court that “there was no reason why the hearing of ACC No. E041 of 2020 should not proceed to its logical conclusion,” citing the detrimental effect of corruption and the significant public resources already spent on the case.

The court agreed, declining to halt the trial.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Murdered Kenyan’s friends want UK soldier to face justice

On the night she went missing on 31 March 2012, Agnes begged her childhood friends Friend A and Friend B to come out with...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges African leaders to champion reforms at UNSC

NEW YORK, US, Sep 22 – President William Ruto has called on African leaders to unite in championing reforms of the United Nations Security...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Kisumu and Kericho erect monument in Sondu to signify end of border tensions

Reflecting on past conflicts, Nyong’o recounted witnessing the pain and suffering caused by border tensions — not only along the Kisumu-Kericho and Kisumu-Nandi boundaries...

14 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Govt probing reports of Kenyan held as Prisoner of War in Ukraine

We are keenly following information on three or four Kenyans allegedly trafficked to Russia and currently held as POWs by Ukraine. We shall provide...

22 hours ago

Headlines

Kakamega Minority leader Ndakwe upsets Injendi’s son, Ryan to clinch UDA ticket for Malava By-election

Ndakwa clinched the UDA nomination after garnering 6,477 votes in the primaries held yesterday.

24 hours ago

County News

Governor Nyong’o, NCIC boss Kobia Slam UN, U.S. Over Inaction in Gaza bloodshed

The Governor criticized the United Nations and other international organizations tasked with promoting peace, accusing them of turning a blind eye to the atrocities...

1 day ago

Headlines

Gachagua calls out President Ruto’s irony on tribalism

MACHAKOS, Kenya Sept 20 – Democratic Citizens Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua has criticized President William Ruto over what he perceives as a disrespectful attitude...

2 days ago

Kenya

Ruto implores on clergy intervention after Ukambani leaders rejected development agenda

President Ruto said even though some leaders in Ukambani had initially pointed out that they were not interested in housing and fresh produce markets,...

2 days ago