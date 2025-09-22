Mburu Kinani’s family seeks exhumation orders after secret burial

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – The family of the late Mburu Kinani has filed an application seeking orders to exhume his body in order to allow the entire family to participate in the burial ceremony.

The aggrieved children through Joyce Mburu said that the late Mburu was secretly buried at night by his stepchildren.

The family lawyers Danstan Omari and Stanley Kinyanjui told journalists at Milimani Law courts that the magistrate had issued orders stopping his burial but the step children sneaked documents which were not on record before the court of appeal and obtained orders setting aside the decision of the magistrate which halted the burial.

The lawyers said that Mzee Mburu should be given a decent burial in which his children must participate as required by the Customary Law.

The body of the late Mburu was removed from Kijabe hospital by his stepchildren before it was interred at night by his stepchildren

Mburu is the father of Kiambu county deputy governor Rosemary Njeri Kirika.