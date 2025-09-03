Ex-Unctad chief Kituyi to head United Opposition Secretariat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 3– Former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi has been appointed as the United Opposition spokesperson and Head of the Opposition Secretariat.

The appointment, confirmed by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, follows a meeting of opposition leaders at the Wiper Party headquarters.

Kituyi is a veteran Kenyan politician who served as the Member of Parliament for Kimilili from 1992 to 2007.

He also served as Minister for Trade and Industry under former President Mwai Kibaki.

Kituyi resigned as UNCTAD Secretary-General in February 2021 to run for the Kenyan presidency.

He later dropped his presidential bid in March 2022 to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.