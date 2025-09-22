Ex-StanChart workers demand parity after 629 colleagues secured landmark pension ruling

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 22 – A group of former Standard Chartered Bank Kenya employees are demanding equal treatment in the long-running pension dispute, after the Supreme Court upheld earlier rulings that found the bank had misapplied actuarial factors during the 1999 transition from a Defined Benefit to a Defined Contribution scheme.

The group identifying as non-629 members says the bank and pension trustees have ignored clear judicial guidance, despite consistent rulings from the Retirement Benefits Tribunal, High Court, Court of Appeal, and most recently, the Supreme Court.

“For members who transitioned into the Defined Contribution Fund, it follows as a matter of logical necessity that any additional entitlements must attract the same rate of investment return actually realised by the Fund from inception to date,” the former staff said in a statement.

The dispute dates back to January 1, 1999, when actuarial factors were allegedly misapplied during the pension scheme shift.

Unlawful actions

On September 5, the Supreme Court upheld previous judgments declaring the bank’s actions unlawful and underscoring that the matter is of profound public interest.

The pensioners argue that paying only the 629 members while excluding the them constitutes discrimination and undermines the rule of law.

They accuse senior bank officials and trustees of defying judicial authority and issuing misleading public notices.

The Supreme Court dismissed an application by Standard Chartered seeking to halt a Court of Appeal ruling that directed the bank to pay billions in underpaid pension dues.

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu ruled that the appeal could not be admitted under Article 163(4)(a) of the Constitution without proof of constitutional violations.

While the bank has begun settling dues for the 629 members, it insists that non-629 members are not covered. The excluded pensioners maintain that the liability applies equally to all members and have threatened further action.

“Failure to comply will compel the pensioners to petition the RBA under Section 46 of the Retirement Benefits Act for removal of the Trustees and to pursue all available remedies in Kenya and internationally,” they warned.

The former employees are demanding an independent valuation of the fund as at January 1999, recalculation of balances with compounded investment returns, and corrected disclosures to regulators, shareholders, and the public.