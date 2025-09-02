Ex-Governor Wangamati freed on Sh1.5 cash bail in graft case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Former Bungoma governor Wycliffe Wangamati has been freed on a Sh1.5 million cash bail in the corruption case facing him.

This is after he pleaded not guilty to conflict of interest and abuse of office charges as he was indicted along 11 roads contractors.

All the accused people denied the charges before principal magistrate Zipporah Gichana.

The subcontractors are said to have received millions of shillings from several counties in the country, including Kwale, Mombasa, Taita Taveta, Igembe, Meru and Kisumu among others.

According to the prosecution the accused are said to have committed the offence between 2018 and 2021.

The court ordered the former governor to deposit a cash bail of 1.5 million or provide an alternative bond of 1 million to secure his release pending trial.

The other accused people were given different bonds and bail ranging from Sh400,000 to Sh2.5 million.

The court was told by the lead council, Peter Wanyama, that all the accused persons are family members.

The court further directed the accused persons who hold passports to deposit them in court.

The trial magistrate directed that the accused should not comment on the matter pending before court or interfere with prosecution witnesses, and further the prosecution should supply all documentary evidence to the defense counsels.

The matter will be mentioned on September 18 for pre-trial.