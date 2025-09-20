Ex- CJ Maraga warns empowerment programmes being turned into political bribery schemes

KISII, Kenya Sept 20 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga has launched a scathing attack on the government, accusing senior officials of misusing public funds under the pretense of running empowerment programs.

Speaking during a graduation ceremony at Karmel Park in Kisii County, Maraga condemned what he described as blatant political bribery disguised as development initiatives.

He specifically pointed to instances where top government leaders, including the Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and various cabinet secretaries, were seen distributing cash across the country — and even reportedly collecting funds at State House.

“This is not government generosity — this is taxpayers’ money being diverted for political gain,” Maraga said.

He warned that such financial mismanagement is crippling vital public services.

Maraga cited delays in paying teachers and the looming strike threat from university lecturers, which he noted had already begun disrupting higher education institutions.

Calling on Kenyans to exercise their democratic power, the former CJ urged citizens to vote out the current administration in the 2027 general election, emphasizing the need for leadership that can effectively manage the country’s resources and priorities.

Maraga also revealed that his ongoing engagements in various counties, including planned forums in Mombasa, are part of a broader initiative to hold town hall meetings with professionals and stakeholders.

He said these sessions are intended to gather public views and identify pressing challenges — insights that would inform his manifesto, should he decide to run for president.