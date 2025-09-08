Ethiopia PM Abiy proposes African Climate Innovation Compact to drive homegrown solutions

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Sep 8 – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called for the creation of an African Climate Innovation Compact, a continent-wide partnership aimed at driving homegrown solutions to the climate crisis.

Speaking on Monday at the Second Africa Climate Summit (AC32), Abiy urged African leaders to shift from being seen as negotiators for aid to being recognized as global innovators in climate action.

“As we prepare for COP 30, Africa must stand not as a block of negotiators but as a continent of solutions fulfilling the vision of Agenda 2063 for a prosperous, resilient and innovative future,” Ahmed told delegates during the forum bringing together African leaders, policymakers, and global climate partners to chart a path toward a greener and more resilient continent.

Among the leaders in attendance are Kenyan President William Ruto, Somalia’s Hassan Mohamud, Djibouti’s Ismail Guelleh and several heads of state from across the continent.

The three-day summit, running from September 8–10, is co-hosted by the Government of Ethiopia and the African Union Commission (AUC).

The proposed compact, according to Abiy, would bring together African universities, research institutions, startups, rural communities, and innovators to produce 1,000 practical climate solutions by 2030.

These would span sectors such as energy, agriculture, water, transport, and resilience.

Abiy stressed that the initiative would not only address Africa’s immediate climate needs but also strengthen its role in the global economy by boosting exports and driving sustainable growth across borders.

“We ask our global partners not to fund us because we are impacted, but to invest with us because we are visionary,” he added.

Central to the compact is the idea of climate data sovereignty, with Africa measuring and pricing its own ecosystems.

Abiy described data as the “new currency of power,” insisting that Africa must move from climate aid to climate investment.

The Ethiopian leader outlined ambitious benefits from the plan: avoided emissions, millions of new jobs, stronger food security, stabilized regions, and a more resilient global climate.

“Africa did not cause this crisis yet, Africa can lead in solving it,” he said.

“We have the solutions to restore degraded land to capture carbon to produce green and clean power. We now we know what needs to be done.”

Abiy concluded with a call for global collaboration, framing the compact as one of the most strategic investments humanity can make.

“When Africa’s land heals, when our rivers run clean, and our air is fresh, Africa wins—and the whole world breathes easier.”