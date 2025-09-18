Ethekon meets by-election Returning Officers as IEBC faces crucial litmus test

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has reaffirmed its commitment to conducting transparent, credible, and impartial by-elections set for November 27, 2025.

Chairperson Edung Ethekon gave the assurance on Thursday when he met gazetted Returning Officers and staff tasked with conducting the polls during a planning meeting to review operational and logistical readiness.

The by-elections will cover twenty-four seats nationwide — comprising Baringo senatorial race, six parliamentary, and seventeen county assembly positions.

The meeting focused on operational and logistical requirements ahead of the vote, with Ethekon urging officers to rise above pressure and uphold the highest standards of professionalism.

“As IEBC plans for these by-elections, know that expectations are high, scrutiny will be intense, and you should rise to the occasion. The country is anxious and keen to evaluate the kind of Commission in place under my leadership. I believe in this Secretariat staff,” he said.

Credible results

He emphasized that the Returning Officers had undergone thorough vetting and were well-prepared to deliver credible results.

“Time and again you have displayed high mastery of your job. Let Kenyans feel the values of integrity, impartiality, and transparency when we deliver these by-elections, which are competitive. Show your integrity, be professional, do the right thing, and stand up for what is right,” Ethekon told the meeting.

Commissioner Marykaren Sorobit who joined Ethekon at the meeting urged the Returning Officers and their teams to do proper planning and assured them of the Commission’s support.

“We have faith in our staff because you have the experience. You can only perfect it. Planning is everything, if we get it right we will deliver the results,” said Sorobit.

Commission CEO Hussein Marjan said IEBC had set clear priorities including logistic al readiness, staff training, effective stakeholder engagements, security coordination and accurate results management.

“Each of you carry a responsibility that will define the credibility of the Commission. This is an opportunity to show we are not only ready for the 24 by-election in November but also the 2027 General Election,” he said.

The IEBC leadership noted that the November 27 polls will serve as an important test of the Commission’s credibility.