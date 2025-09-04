Epstein accusers say they are compiling list of his associates

Victims of Jeffrey Epstein have shared emotional accounts of sexual abuse as they spoke on the steps of the US Capitol and called for lawmakers to release more files about the convicted sex offender.

One of the women, Lisa Phillips, said the group had begun compiling a confidential list of Epstein associates who they say were involved in abuse.

“We will confidentially compile the names we all know were regularly in the Epstein world,” she said. “It will be done by survivors, and for survivors.”

The event was organised by US lawmakers who are calling for more files from the Epstein investigation to be released publicly.

During the two-hour news conference on Wednesday, nine female Epstein accusers detailed their experiences and abuse at the hands of the disgraced financier.

Ms Phillips urged the Department of Justice to release all the documents and information it has from the investigation, adding that many victims were afraid of repercussions if they went public with names themselves.

A lawyer for the accusers added that they were scared of being sued or attacked because “nobody protected them the first time”.

Marina Lacerda, speaking publicly for the first time, said she worked for Epstein from the age of 14 until she was 17, when the disgraced financier determined she was “too old”.

“I was one of dozens of girls that I personally know who were forced into Jeffrey’s mansion… in New York City when we were just kids,” she said.

“A friend of mine in the neighbourhood told me that I could make $300 to give another guy a massage,” Lacerda said, while becoming visibly emotional. “It went from a dream job to the worst nightmare.”