Egerton University collaborate with Nanjing University to train over 100 youths in energy efficient farming methods

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 24 – Egerton University in collaboration with lecturers from Nanjing University has trained more than 100 youths in energy-efficient, indoor farming methods using LED grow lights.

The youths who are mainly small-scale farmers drawn from all the 11 Sub-Counties in Nakuru were equipped with technical knowledge in LED-assisted agriculture which allows crops to grow indoors year-round.

Through the workshop by China- International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) whose objective is to empower rural youth, the participants were taught how to manage green houses and vertical farms and adjusting light spectrums for different crops.

Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute, which is domiciled at Egerton University, Njoro Campus, , Prof Liu Yutao said the workshop was livestock, smart technology in green houses and youth development in Kenya.

“Climate change has had adverse negative impact on food security, greenhouses secure the plants from insects and harsh conditions of open fields thereby increasing yields,” he said.

He noted that greenhouses were fairly common in the use of LED-light technology was not common especially among the rural population.

“Technology is very important, some participants had not heard of LED-light assisted farming and its capacity in increasing crop yields,” he said.

Liu said The increased yields would ensure food and nutrition security as well as economic empowerment for farmers because there would be more produce for their consumption an surplus for sale.

He noted that greenhouses and vertical gardens were also addressing the challenge of reduced agricultural land due to fragmentation.

He added that the initiative was also teaching genomics in livestock, especially poultry because meat, eggs and other dairy products provided nutrition to locals.

Asked why the initiative was targeting youth, the Professor said it was easy for the to learn and accept technology compared to the older farmers.

“Youths are the hope of every country, they should be given the opportunity and hope to engage in activities that will benefit them and the nation.” he said.

Liu said ti was also important to encourage the youth to engage in farming since the average age of a Kenyan farmer is above 60 years of age.