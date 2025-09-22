EACC moves to auction Obado properties declared proceeds of graft

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has announced the auction of properties linked to former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, following court rulings declaring them proceeds of corruption.

In a notice published on Monday, EACC said the auction will take place from October 9 in Nairobi and Kisumu, with the Commission engaging Galaxy Auctioneers, Keysian Auctioneers, and Astorion Auctioneers to oversee the sale.

Among the assets set for sale are high-end apartments in Nairobi’s Riara and Green Span estates, maisonettes in Savannah Estate, townhouses along Waiyaki Way, and residential blocks in Migori County.

The prime properties include Riara Apartment No. FF3, a three-bedroom unit in Riara Close, Kilimani, with access to a gym, swimming pool, and ample parking.

Also on auction are two-bedroom apartments in Greenspan Estate, Donholm, Nairobi, and Maisonette No. 279 in Savannah Estate, Nairobi, measuring 165 square meters.

EACC will also liquidate Townhouse No. C-01 in Loresho Ridge, off Waiyaki Way, and Multiple rental units and parcels of land in Migori town and Suna East, including residential blocks near Kadika Girls Secondary School and the County Commissioner’s offices.

Sh500,000 deposit

The Commission said interested buyers must register with a refundable deposit of Sh500,000 payable to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, and successful bidders will be required to pay 10 percent of the purchase price on the fall of the hammer.

Successful bidders will settle the balance within 90 days.

The auction follows years of investigations into Obado’s tenure as Migori Governor, during which he and his family were accused of benefiting from fraudulent county contracts worth millions of shillings.

The High Court previously froze and later ordered the forfeiture of assets linked to the former governor after EACC traced payments and acquisitions to public funds.

EACC said the auction underscores its commitment to recovering stolen public assets, noting that proceeds from the sales will be surrendered to the State.

“Proceeds of corruption will not be enjoyed by those who plunder public resources. The assets must be restored to Kenyans,” the Commission said.

The public auctions are slated for Thursday, October 9, 2025, in Nairobi (Galaxy Auctioneers, Pangani Auction Centre) and Thursday, October 16, 2025, in Kisumu (Keysian and Astorion Auctioneers, Nyaluoyo Auctioneers Offices, Tom Mboya Estate).