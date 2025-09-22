Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC moves to auction Obado properties declared proceeds of graft

EACC said the auction will take place from October 9 in Nairobi and Kisumu, with the Commission engaging Galaxy Auctioneers, Keysian Auctioneers, and Astorion Auctioneers to oversee the sale.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has announced the auction of properties linked to former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, following court rulings declaring them proceeds of corruption.

In a notice published on Monday, EACC said the auction will take place from October 9 in Nairobi and Kisumu, with the Commission engaging Galaxy Auctioneers, Keysian Auctioneers, and Astorion Auctioneers to oversee the sale.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Among the assets set for sale are high-end apartments in Nairobi’s Riara and Green Span estates, maisonettes in Savannah Estate, townhouses along Waiyaki Way, and residential blocks in Migori County.

The prime properties include Riara Apartment No. FF3, a three-bedroom unit in Riara Close, Kilimani, with access to a gym, swimming pool, and ample parking.

Also on auction are two-bedroom apartments in Greenspan Estate, Donholm, Nairobi, and Maisonette No. 279 in Savannah Estate, Nairobi, measuring 165 square meters.

EACC will also liquidate Townhouse No. C-01 in Loresho Ridge, off Waiyaki Way, and Multiple rental units and parcels of land in Migori town and Suna East, including residential blocks near Kadika Girls Secondary School and the County Commissioner’s offices.

Sh500,000 deposit

The Commission said interested buyers must register with a refundable deposit of Sh500,000 payable to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, and successful bidders will be required to pay 10 percent of the purchase price on the fall of the hammer.

Successful bidders will settle the balance within 90 days.

The auction follows years of investigations into Obado’s tenure as Migori Governor, during which he and his family were accused of benefiting from fraudulent county contracts worth millions of shillings.

The High Court previously froze and later ordered the forfeiture of assets linked to the former governor after EACC traced payments and acquisitions to public funds.

EACC said the auction underscores its commitment to recovering stolen public assets, noting that proceeds from the sales will be surrendered to the State.

“Proceeds of corruption will not be enjoyed by those who plunder public resources. The assets must be restored to Kenyans,” the Commission said.

The public auctions are slated for Thursday, October 9, 2025, in Nairobi (Galaxy Auctioneers, Pangani Auction Centre) and Thursday, October 16, 2025, in Kisumu (Keysian and Astorion Auctioneers, Nyaluoyo Auctioneers Offices, Tom Mboya Estate).

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

“It is regrettable, and if they are being enticed to move, this is an election fraud because you cannot be talking about Azimio just a week ago, and then you move to Kenya Kwanza,” he said. “It is regrettable, and if they are being enticed to move, this is an election fraud because you cannot be talking about Azimio just a week ago, and then you move to Kenya Kwanza,” he said.

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court quashes DPP’s decision to withdraw corruption charges against CS Oparanya

Justice Benjamin Musyoki said that the DPP acted outside the law when he unilaterally reviewed and withdrew the charges without consulting the EACC.

6 days ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

IEBC, EACC sued over failure to enforce Parliamentary Ethics Code

The accountability and integrity requirements under our Constitution are key to the standard of governance contemplated by the people of Kenya. Our institutions must...

September 11, 2025

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

Kisii County Assembly official charged for forging documents to secure employment

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) the accused altered his birth certificate, changing his year of birth from 1967 to 1973, and...

September 10, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC clashes with DPP in court over plea deal in Obado graft case

EACC told the court it had not signed the plea agreement filed in the matter, raising questions over why the deal was recorded without...

September 5, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury, EACC, PPRA lead in govt e-procurement compliance: Report

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – The National Treasury is leading in e-procurement compliance that is expected to save the country between Sh50–85 billion every...

September 1, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declines to halt Governor Barchok’s arrest as EACC summons him over graft allegations

The governor, through a certificate of urgency, had petitioned the court to suspend his arrest, charging, and taking of plea.

September 1, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC Backs Presidential Anti-Corruption Team, Affirms Independence

EACC’s Director of Legal Services and Asset Recovery David Too noted that tackling corruption effectively requires coordination across government agencies.

September 1, 2025

Kenya

ODPP seeks to withdraw Obado graft charges as EACC declines to endorse plea deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 — The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has moved to withdraw corruption charges against former Migori Governor...

September 1, 2025