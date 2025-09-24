Connect with us

EACC arrests Busia Land Registrar over Sh10,000 bribe

The anti-graft body indicated that Collins Liyayi withheld the title pending payment of the bribe as “release fees.”

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested the Busia Land Registrar over a Sh10,000 bribe he received to release a processed title deed.

In a statement, the anti-graft body indicated that Collins Liyayi withheld the title pending payment of the bribe as “release fees.”

He was arrested in an operation mounted by the Commission following investigations into multiple complaints from Busia residents.

They complained that he had made it a routine to withhold processed titles after which he demands bribes in order to release them.

The suspect was escorted to the EACC Western Regional Office in Bungoma where he was processed and later booked at Bungoma Police Station pending further processing.

The operation is part of the ongoing crackdown on bribery in public service delivery to improve access to quality services for all citizens.

The Commission will continue to scale up intelligence gathering and surveillance targeting public institutions that provide essential services and are prone to bribery.

