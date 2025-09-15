Dr. Isaac Kalua Unveils Memoir ‘Green Life’ Highlighting Three Decades of Conservation and Leadership

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep Kenyan environmentalist, entrepreneur and rural development champion Dr. Isaac Kalua has launched his new book, Green Life. A blend of memoir and professional reflection, the book chronicles more than three decades of his work at the intersection of conservation, business and politics.

As founder of the Green Africa Foundation and former Chairperson Emeritus of the Kenya Water Towers Agency, Dr. Kalua says his goal is to “show how one life, lived with purpose, can touch many others.”

“Green Life is not just about me. It is about the journey of our nation, and how each of us can turn challenges into opportunities for the greater good,” Dr. Kalua said ahead of the launch.

The book details his interactions with prominent figures such as Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Prince Albert of Monaco, highlighting lessons from global philanthropy and sustainable business networks. It also explores his surprising stint in football management, including his tenure at AFC Leopards, where he reflects on the financial struggles of Kenyan clubs.

Dr. Kalua does not shy away from politics either. As leader of the Green Thinking Action Party (GTAP), he writes candidly about his vision for Kenya’s future, even hinting at a possible run in the 2027 General Election.

“Leadership must be about impact, not rhetoric. My platform is about proving that conservation and enterprise can go hand in hand,” he notes.

Green Life also draws from his personal journey — his childhood, entrepreneurial beginnings, and lessons from setbacks and triumphs. Woven through these stories is a consistent message to the youth: that going green is both noble and profitable.

“We must stop seeing conservation as a sacrifice. Forestry, renewable energy, and sustainability are sectors of wealth creation and dignity for our people,” Dr. Kalua said.

Honoured with the Moran of the Burning Spear (MBS) and Head of State Commendation (HSC) for his environmental advocacy, Dr. Kalua sees the book as a continuation of his life’s mission.

“This is not a retirement note. It is a challenge to every Kenyan to live green, live purposefully, and build a legacy,” he added.

Retailing at Sh3,500, Green Life is available in Nairobi bookshops and through online delivery platforms.