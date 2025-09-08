Connect with us

Milimani Law Courts/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP secures conviction of man who defiled 14-year old daughter

He was charged with defilement contrary to Section 201(1) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – A Kilifi farmer has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for defiling his 14-year-old daughter.

The man was found guilty of the offence and handed the sentence after the court ruled that Prosecution had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

He was charged with defilement contrary to Section 201(1) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006. He also faced an alternative count of committing an indecent act with a child contrary to Section 11(1) of the same Act.

The particulars of the charge stated that on diverse dates between September 2023 and October 15, 2023 in Rojorojo area within Kilifi county, the accused intentionally and unlawfully penetrated his biological daughter.

The court heard that the accused threatened to harm his daughter if she revealed the ordeal. However, the minor got courage to disclose the abuse in a written letter to her headteacher.

The headteacher rescued her and reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest and the successful prosecution of the accused. Prosecution Counsel Nancy Njeru presented five witnesses whose testimonies supported the victim’s account of events.

Principal Magistrate Ivy Wasike said Prosecution had proved all the essential elements of a defilement case, including proof of penetration, the age of the complainant, and positive identification of the accused.

The magistrate noted that the defence offered by the accused was too weak to exonerate him from the grave charge. The court ruled that the sentence will serve as a deterrent to others in the society.

