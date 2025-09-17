DPP given 30 days to supply evidence against Bomet Governor Barchok in graft case

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 17 – An Anti-corruption court has ordered the prosecution to supply documentary evidence in the graft case against Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok within 30 days.

During a mention of the case, the prosecution informed Trial Magistrate Celesa Okore that the documents involved are voluminous and require time to compile and submit.

They requested a 30-day period to furnish the defense with all relevant exhibits and documentary evidence.

Defense lawyers Edward Oonge and Isa Masur, however, asked the court to direct the prosecution to provide the evidence in hard copy rather than soft copy.

The Court granted the prosecution’s request and directed that the documents be supplied within 30 days.

The matter will be mentioned virtually on October 28, 2025, to confirm compliance.

Governor Barchok is facing charges relating to conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition, and use of proceeds of crime amounting to KSh 2 million.

He is currently out on cash bail of KSh 5 million.