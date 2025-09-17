Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

DPP given 30 days to supply evidence against Bomet Governor Barchok in graft case

Governor Barchok is facing charges relating to conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition, and use of proceeds of crime amounting to KSh 2 million.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 17 – An Anti-corruption court has ordered the prosecution to supply documentary evidence in the graft case against Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok within 30 days.

During a mention of the case, the prosecution informed Trial Magistrate Celesa Okore that the documents involved are voluminous and require time to compile and submit.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

They requested a 30-day period to furnish the defense with all relevant exhibits and documentary evidence.

Defense lawyers Edward Oonge and Isa Masur, however, asked the court to direct the prosecution to provide the evidence in hard copy rather than soft copy.

The Court granted the prosecution’s request and directed that the documents be supplied within 30 days.

The matter will be mentioned virtually on October 28, 2025, to confirm compliance.

Governor Barchok is facing charges relating to conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition, and use of proceeds of crime amounting to KSh 2 million.

He is currently out on cash bail of KSh 5 million.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

crime

Fraud suspect in Ksh36mn gold scam to be arraigned

He and an accomplice, still at large, allegedly lured the investor with promises of 550 kilograms of gold from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

33 minutes ago

Capital Health

KMPDU Urges Parliament to Boost SHA Funding Amid Rising Hospital Claims

He noted that the SHA has processed more patient claims in its first year than the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) did in the...

54 minutes ago

Capital Health

Kenya unveils WHO-accredited Polio Lab to boost disease surveillance

“This laboratory is a cornerstone for protecting children from the devastating effects of polio. It strengthens our surveillance capacity, not only for polio but...

2 hours ago

EDUCATION

“No Student Will Be Denied University Education Over Fees”, CS Ogamba assures

The Education Cabinet Secretary credited reforms such as the student-centered funding model and fee cuts of up to 40% for easing the burden on...

2 hours ago

Headlines

At least six people killed in a road accident along Kisumu-Kericho road

The crash happened when a lorry ferrying scrap metal towards Kisumu lost control and veered off the road, ramming into people who were waiting...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Blocked Access Roads Blamed for Delayed Response in Diani Fires

In a statement, Swanya made an urgent appeal to the Diani Municipality Management to prioritize the identification, mapping, and official marking (beaconing) of all...

11 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenya reaffirms commitment to Ozone protection, calls for stronger climate action on World Ozone Day

"We are protecting the ozone layer and mitigating climate change so that we, and future generations, can live healthy lives free from harmful ultraviolet...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Technical team on Seed and Plants Act Cap 326 seeks its overhaul

Nyamongo cited the 2010 National Seed Policy which recognised the presence of two seed systems in Kenya yet the provision was not on-boarded into...

19 hours ago