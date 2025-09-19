DP Kindiki: Mt Kenya Won’t Be Misled by Leaders Who Failed in Power

MERU, Kenya, Sep 19 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has told Mt. Kenya residents to stand firm behind President William Ruto, warning them against being misled by what he called clueless politicians with no vision or development agenda.

Speaking on Friday during a South Imenti Constituency Economic Empowerment Forum at Nkubu Stadium in Meru County, Kindiki dismissed opposition figures touring the region as busybodies out to derail progress.

“When they were in power, they never bothered to push for any development for our people. After losing their seats, they are now moving around lecturing us and urging us to abandon government for uncertainty and the unknown. We cannot, and we will not allow that to happen,” the Deputy President declared.

Prof. Kindiki pointed to what he said were concrete gains the Mt. Kenya region has already made under the Kenya Kwanza administration, including the planned upgrading of Meru Referral Hospital to Level Six status, construction of the Sh800 million Gakoromone modern market the largest in the country and the redesigning of the notorious Nithi Bridge at a cost of Sh8 billion. He also cited the completion of the long-stalled Nkubu–Uruku road, elevation of Mitunguu National Polytechnic, and the planned Mitunguu Airport in South Imenti.

“These are tangible projects that will change lives. We are not supporting the President just for the sake of it. We have seen what he has done and what he has planned for the region. That is why we are saying he must serve for two terms,” Kindiki told the gathering.

The Deputy President took a swipe at critics questioning Ruto’s leadership, reminding them that past governments ignored the redesign of Nithi Bridge despite repeated tragedies. “No one threatened them with one term. Now President Ruto has allocated Sh8 billion to fix the bridge, and some are telling us to vote him out. It is not possible. The President will serve two terms,” he said.

Prof. Kindiki vowed to ensure Mt. Kenya remains firmly behind the Head of State.

“I cannot be Deputy President and here in Meru the President lacks support. I will do everything possible to make sure he is respected and supported, because we have seen what he has done and what he will do,” he said.

The Deputy President’s remarks underline Kenya Kwanza’s heightened political messaging in Mt. Kenya, where the opposition has been seeking to stir discontent over economic hardships and government policies.