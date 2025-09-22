Donkey business halted: Police nab 20 in livestock theft bust

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 — Police in Machakos County have recovered 20 donkeys suspected to have been stolen, following an operation led by officers from Mavoko Sub-County Police Station.

The National Police Service (NPS) reported the interception of the livestock on Monday after its officers staged a raid acting on intelligence reports.

The suspected thief managed to escape, and a manhunt has since been launched to track him down.

The recovered donkeys were taken to the station, where they are being held as investigations continue.

Authorities said the animals will be formally handed over to their rightful owner once identification is completed.

“All twenty recovered donkeys were escorted to the station, where they are being held pending identification and formal handover to their rightful owner,” the statement read

In a statement, the NPS reaffirmed its commitment to combating livestock theft, a crime that continues to affect many rural communities.

The police urged members of the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities that could help in the fight against livestock theft in the region.