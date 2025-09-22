Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The National Police Service (NPS) reported the interception of the livestock on Monday after its officers staged a raid acting on intelligence reports/NPS

County News

Donkey business halted: Police nab 20 in livestock theft bust

NPS reaffirmed its commitment to combating livestock theft, a crime that continues to affect many rural communities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 — Police in Machakos County have recovered 20 donkeys suspected to have been stolen, following an operation led by officers from Mavoko Sub-County Police Station.

The National Police Service (NPS) reported the interception of the livestock on Monday after its officers staged a raid acting on intelligence reports.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The suspected thief managed to escape, and a manhunt has since been launched to track him down.

The recovered donkeys were taken to the station, where they are being held as investigations continue.

Authorities said the animals will be formally handed over to their rightful owner once identification is completed.

“All twenty recovered donkeys were escorted to the station, where they are being held pending identification and formal handover to their rightful owner,” the statement read

In a statement, the NPS reaffirmed its commitment to combating livestock theft, a crime that continues to affect many rural communities.

The police urged members of the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities that could help in the fight against livestock theft in the region.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Charlene Ruto drops criminal case against author Webster Elijah under strick court-registered terms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Charlene Ruto has formally dropped the criminal case against author Webster Elijah under strick court-registered terms following a contested...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Drama at Directline Assurance as businessman SK Macharia storms offices

Staff at the offices on Hazina Towers said Macharia and his group broke doors before he announced he had fired some staff.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mburu Kinani’s family seeks exhumation orders after secret burial

The aggrieved children through Joyce Mburu said that the late Mburu was secretly buried at night by his stepchildren.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Private hospitals under RUPHA halt SHA services over Sh10bn pending bills

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Private hospitals under the Rural & Urban Private Hospitals Association of Kenya (RUPHA) have halted Social Health Authority (SHA)...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

600 former Standard Chartered Bank employees sue firm over wrong pension calculations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Over 600 former Standard Chartered Bank employees sue firm over wrong calculations on their pensions following a court ruling...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Teenage mothers detained at MTRH over pending bills released

The hospital stated that discharge processes for the mothers were underway by the time a viral video alleging that their detention was released.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Nairobi Senatorial aspirant Chapia convicted over forgery

The former aspirant was convicted on Friday last week at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Law Courts after entering a plea bargain agreement with the prosecution.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murdered Kenyan’s friends want UK soldier to face justice

On the night she went missing on 31 March 2012, Agnes begged her childhood friends Friend A and Friend B to come out with...

5 hours ago