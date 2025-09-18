Connect with us

Dongo Kundu SEZ to Launch Before Year-End, President Ruto says

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya Sept 17 – President William Ruto has announced that the KSh65 billion Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone will be launched before the end of the year.

He said the project will create thousands of jobs for residents of the Coast region and the entire country.

Speaking during a tour of the Coast region, the President inspected construction works at the Jomvu Bridge, Nyali Affordable Housing Project and issued title deeds to residents of Chaani all in Mombasa.

President Ruto said KSh24 billion has been set aside for construction of affordable housing, fresh produce markets and students’ hostels in Mombasa County.

He also announced that the Port of Mombasa is being expanded at the cost of KSh41 billion, adding that this will make the important gateway to Eastern Africa “better and bigger”.

For road construction in the county, the President said KSh4.7 billion has been allocated for Mombasa City.

And while issuing title deeds to Chaani residents, he said KSh3.8 billion has been set aside for the processing of more title deeds and buying of land from absentee landlords to re- settle squatters.

At the same time, the President told off his critics, saying they have nothing new to offer Kenyans. He urged Kenyans to ignore leaders who have no meaningful agenda for the country.

Called for unity and support of the government’s transformation agenda, he urged the country should ignore “the naysayers and negative voices” who did not believe in Kenya.

“Kenyans should stand together and ignore those who have no plan, vision or agenda for the progress of our country,” President Ruto said.

He said the government’s development priorities, including food security, road infrastructure, healthcare, and affordable housing, were on course and benefiting Kenyans.

The President regretted that some leaders had no faith in the transformation agenda of the country.

“Kenya is on the path to shaming its enemies through development success. We have to believe in ourselves and we must believe in our ability to take our country from the Third World status to the First World,” he said.

