Doctors score key win as govt clears final tranche of 2017 CBA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – Doctors can breathe a sigh of relief after the government released the second and final tranche of the 2017–2024 basic salary arrears, ending a protracted dispute that has dragged on for seven years.

The arrears, which medics have already begun receiving in their bank accounts, mark the full implementation of the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and the Return-to-Work Agreement signed in May this year.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Davji Atellah hailed the payments as a historic victory for the profession and the labour movement.

“This milestone crowns our struggle for justice. It proves that with unity of purpose and intentional leadership, workers can achieve remarkable victories,” Atellah said in a statement.

The development follows engagements between KMPDU and President William Ruto in May 2024 at State House, Nairobi, where the Head of State pledged to resolve the arrears within two years and address other outstanding CBA issues.

Atellah also acknowledged the role of Health Secretary Aden Duale in ensuring the 2024 Return-to-Work Formula was fully implemented.

Looking ahead, KMPDU vowed to push for settlement of the 2024–2025 arrears, ensure doctors’ payslips reflect the new salary rates, and press for the recruitment of 2,000 additional doctors to ease staffing shortages in public hospitals.

The union further challenged county governments to honour their commitments, including promoting deserving doctors and providing functional medical cover — measures it said are vital for industrial harmony and the successful rollout of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“Today is a victory for doctors. But the work ahead is clear: we must secure better conditions for every medic and ensure patients across Kenya continue receiving care with dignity,” Atellah stated.