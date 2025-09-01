Connect with us

County News

Detectives arres 4 suspects in Rama Homes Godown break-in

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 — Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested four suspects linked to a break-in at the Rama Homes godowns in Embakasi, following a swift operation carried out earlier today.

In a statement, the DCI said the joint operation involved law enforcement officers from Embakasi Sub-county who were acting on a tip-off from members of the public.

The suspects — Patrick Mwangi Njue, Patrick Kariuki Karobia, Emmanuel Masika Bichi, and Thomas Mucho Sikulova — were allegedly caught in the act of loading bags of lentils onto a lorry.

“The scene was documented, and key evidence secured while the suspects have since been taken into custody and processed pending arraignment,” the DCI confirmed.

The quartet are expected to be arraigned once investigations are finalized.

