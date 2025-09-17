Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TikTok on App Store displayed on a phone screen and TikTok logo displayed on a screen in the background are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on Auguust 13, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto) (Photo by Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP)

Headlines

Deal is done to keep TikTok in the US, says Trump

The social media platform, which is run by Chinese company ByteDance, was told it had to sell its US operations or risk being shut down.

Published

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 – A deal has been made between the US and China to keep TikTok running in the US, according to President Donald Trump.

“We have a deal on TikTok, I’ve reached a deal with China, I’m going to speak to President Xi on Friday to confirm everything up,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a state visit to the UK.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The social media platform, which is run by Chinese company ByteDance, was told it had to sell its US operations or risk being shut down.

However, Trump has repeatedly delayed the ban since it was first announced in January. Later on Tuesday, he ordered the deadline extended again, until 16 December.

The US president said a buyer will be announced soon.

The Wall Street Journal reported that under a deal being negotiated between the US and China, TikTok’s U.S. business would be controlled by an investor consortium that would include tech company Oracle, private equity firm Silver Lake, and venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

In a new US entity created under the deal, US investors would hold a roughly 80% stake and Americans would dominate the board, with one member selected by the US government, according to the Journal, which cited people familiar with the matter.

US users, meanwhile, would move to a new app, currently in the testing phase, that will have content-recommendation algorithms using technology licensed from ByteDance. TikTok’s algorithms are a top reason for the app’s success.

Earlier, CNBC reported the deal would include a mix of current and new investors, and would be completed in the next 30 to 45 days.

It also said Oracle would keep its existing agreement to host TikTok servers inside the US. That had been one of the main concerns of American lawmakers, over worries about data being shared with China.

On Monday, a US trade delegation said it had reached a “framework” deal with China amid wider trade negotiations in Madrid.

China confirmed a framework agreement but said no deal would be made at the expense of their firms’ interests.

After the talks, Wang Jingtao, deputy head of China’s cyberspace administration, suggested in a press conference that the agreement included “licensing the algorithm and other intellectual property rights”.

He added: “The Chinese government will, according to law, examine and approve relevant matters involving TikTok, such as the export of technology as well as the license use of intellectual property.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Trump hails ‘very good’ relationship as he arrives in UK for state visit

Before making the trip from the US on Air Force One, Trump sent positive signals, describing the visit as an honour and saying: "My...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Beijing Subway Powers Ahead as World’s Largest Urban Rail Network

Beijing’s subway is part of a broader metro expansion across China, now operating in 54 cities with a combined length of 10,945.6 kilometres as...

10 hours ago

DISPUTED TERRITORY

Israel launches ground offensive on Gaza City

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a "powerful operation" had been launched against Hamas's "last major stronghold" amid sharp criticism from the UK and...

11 hours ago

Headlines

Judge dismisses terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione

In a written ruling, Carro said that the allegations against Mangione did not meet the definition of terrorism under state law.

12 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Huge potential seen in Sino-South African space ties – China Daily

Wang Yanan, chief editor of Aerospace Knowledge magazine, said that China wants to maintain and deepen its communications, exchanges and cooperation with other countries...

16 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China, US reach basic consensus on TikTok – China Daily

Beijing has made it clear that it will not pursue any deal that compromises China's core principles, the interests of Chinese companies, or international...

16 hours ago

DRUG TRAFFICKING

US destroys alleged Venezuelan drug boat, killing three

This morning, on my orders, US military forces conducted a second kinetic strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists," Trump...

1 day ago

Headlines

Charlie Kirk suspect linked to crime scene by DNA, says FBI chief

"I can report today that the DNA hits from the towel that was wrapped around the firearm and the DNA on the screwdriver are...

1 day ago