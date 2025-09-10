DCI seeks public help to apprehend suspect in lawyer Kyalo Mbobu fatal shooting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 10 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has appealed for calm following the fatal shooting of prominent Nairobi lawyer Kyalo Mbobu, who was gunned down in a drive-by attack on Tuesday evening.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DCI commiserated with the family, friends, and associates of the slain lawyer and assured the public that investigations are being pursued with urgency.

“Detectives from the Homicide Bureau, supported by experts from the National Forensic Laboratory, carefully examined the scene and collected critical evidence essential to the investigations,” the DCI said, adding that every resource was being deployed to track down the perpetrators.

Mbobu was attacked shortly after 5:30 p.m. along Magadi Road when an assailant on a motorcycle pulled up beside his car and opened fire before fleeing.

Witnesses reported multiple gunshots that triggered panic and traffic disruption. The lawyer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police recovered several spent cartridges and towed his vehicle to Lang’ata Police Station for forensic analysis.

His body was moved to the City Mortuary.

Authorities said they are not ruling out any possible motives, including professional, political, or personal disputes, given Mbobu’s involvement in high-profile cases.

The DCI urged members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with investigators by sharing any information that could aid the probe.

“We appeal to anyone with information that could assist the investigations to report to the nearest police station, call the #FichuaKwaDCI toll-free number 0800 722 203, or forward details confidentially via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000,” the statement read.

Further updates on the case will be provided in due course, the DCI said.