Milimani Law Courts/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI officer accidentally discharges gun in Bungoma Court injuring himself, 4 others

The incident occurred at 10:50 a.m. during the hearing of a criminal case before the High Court.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 16 – Five people, including two law enforcement officers and three civilians, were injured on Tuesday morning after a firearm accidentally discharged inside the Bungoma Law Courts.

According to a statement by the Judiciary, the incident occurred at 10:50 a.m. during the hearing of a criminal case before the High Court.

A Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer’s firearm reportedly discharged a bullet, injuring the officer himself, a Kenya Prisons Service officer, and three civilians who were present in the courtroom.

The injured were immediately rushed to Bungoma Referral Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Authorities confirmed that all five victims are in stable condition and no fatalities were recorded.

“There were no serious injuries or fatalities. All court officials as well as members of the public at the Court are safe and there is therefore no need for alarm,” Judiciary spokesperson Paul Ndemo said in the statement.

The County Security Team swiftly visited the court premises to assess the situation and ensure safety protocols are reinforced.

The Judiciary has assured the public that it is closely monitoring the matter and will provide further updates as necessary.

