DCI denies harassing Human Rights Watch’s Otsieno Namwaya amid surveillance claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 9 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has denied allegations that its officers harassed or surveilled Otsieno Namwaya, the Associate Director of Human Rights Watch (HRW), saying he is not under investigation.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DCI said it had “no involvement with Mr. Otsieno or his associates,” directly contradicting claims by HRW that plainclothes officers from the DCI’s Operational Support Unit (OSU) had been monitoring him.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has taken note of allegations of harassment purportedly involving Mr. Otsieno Namwaya by members of the DCI’s Operational Support Unit,” the statement read.

“We would like to clarify unequivocally that Mr. Otsieno is not a subject of any ongoing investigations by the DCI.”

The DCI advised Namwaya to promptly report to the nearest police station if he notices any activities that may threaten his safety so that “immediate police action can be taken.”

“The DCI remains committed to ensuring the safety of all individuals in Kenya and will continue to act in accordance with the law,” it added.

The denial comes after HRW issued a statement on August 29, accusing Kenyan police of conducting surveillance on Namwaya’s residence between August 23 and 25.

The organization said men believed to be OSU officers repeatedly visited Namwaya’s neighborhood in Thika, loitered near his home, and were seen taking photographs.

“The surveillance of a Human Rights Watch staff member is a stark reminder of the ongoing threats and repression facing rights activists in Kenya today,” said Federico Borello, HRW’s interim executive director.

HRW further claimed that the surveillance followed months of attempts by government security officials to track Namwaya’s movements through people known to him.

The group said unofficial sources had linked the monitoring team to a senior member of the OSU.

Namwaya, who has worked with HRW in Kenya for more than 13 years, has documented human rights abuses, including police violence during protests in 2024 and 2025.

HRW warned that targeting him and other rights defenders undermines civil society and risks normalizing abuse.

The watchdog urged the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanka to clarify whether any warrant exists for Namwaya’s arrest and called on Kenya’s international partners to press Nairobi to end what it described as “harassment of civil society and rights activists.”

While HRW has demanded a formal response and protection guarantees for Namwaya, the DCI has maintained that no investigation or official action is being taken against him.