Critics ridicule plan to honor abducted chiefs with State commendation

Lawyer Willis Otieno strongly criticized the decision, branding it a distortion of the honor system.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 — The government’s decision to honor five Mandera chiefs who were abducted by suspected Al-Shabaab militants earlier this year has sparked sharp criticism and reignited debate over the credibility of Kenya’s state awards system.

On Monday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced that the administrators, kidnapped in February and released in April, will receive the prestigious Head of State Commendation (HSC) for what he described as their “courage and resilience.”

“I once again extend my apology, and I want to say that this year all the five chiefs will receive state recognition. They will be honored by the government because of their courage in enduring hardships and returning to duty,” Murkomen said in Elwak during the Jukwaa la Usalama tour of Mandera County.

The announcement has divided opinion. Supporters hailed it as a morale booster for grassroots administrators, while critics dismissed it as misplaced and symptomatic of government failure.

Lawyer Willis Otieno strongly criticized the decision, branding it a distortion of the honor system.

“If abduction is now a qualification for Head of State Commendation, then Kenya has sunk into tragic comedy,” he said.

“Honor should be for those who prevent abductions, not those paraded as proof of our insecurity. If this ‘operation’ delivered more than expected, let Murkomen be honest enough to tell Kenyans what was actually negotiated.”

Merit

On social media, many Kenyans voiced outrage, questioning whether surviving captivity merited state commendation.

One user posted: “Every Kenyan that was abducted should line up for commendations then. Didn’t they also show commitment, resilience, and bravery?”

Another wrote: “So chiefs get abducted for two months due to government security lapses, then the same government calls it ‘bravery’ and rewards them?”

Others were blunter: “Shameless! Now we are rewarding ineptitude? This is an admission of failure and irresponsibility. Where was Murkomen and his security apparatus to ensure homeland security? He should resign.”

The five chiefs were ambushed between Bamba Owla and Ires Suki in early February while traveling to Elwak from Wargadud, just days before President William Ruto’s scheduled tour of the region.

They were held captive for nearly two months before being released in April, in an operation credited to joint efforts by the national government, Mandera County officials, and local communities.

President Ruto had earlier condemned the abduction as an attempt to instill fear among residents, vowing that security forces would dismantle the terror networks behind the attack.

The Head of State Commendation is among the honors bestowed by the President of Kenya on individuals who have rendered exemplary service to the nation.

According to the National Honours Act, recipients must demonstrate outstanding heroism, patriotism, leadership, or significant contributions in areas such as security, science, business, or community service.

