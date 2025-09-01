Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declines to halt Governor Barchok’s arrest as EACC summons him over graft allegations

The governor, through a certificate of urgency, had petitioned the court to suspend his arrest, charging, and taking of plea.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 — The High Court has declined to issue conservatory orders barring the arrest and arraignment of Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok over corruption allegations.

The governor, through a certificate of urgency, had petitioned the court to suspend his arrest, charging, and taking of plea, arguing that the case against him was malicious and intended to damage his reputation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In his application, Barchok maintained that payments he received from Chemasus Construction Limited were part of a legitimate lease agreement and had no connection with the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA).

He argued that even basic investigations would have shown there was no conflict of interest.

However, Justice Bahati Mwamuye directed that the petition be served on the respondents, including the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), and scheduled the matter for mention on September 7 for compliance.

This comes as the EACC confirmed it had summoned Governor Barchok and former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, alongside several associates, to face corruption-related charges.

In a statement issued Friday, EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had granted consent for the prosecution of the two governors.

The suspects have been directed to appear at the EACC Headquarters — Integrity Centre, Nairobi — today [Monday], September 1, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. for processing and arraignment.

According to the commission, investigations into Barchok revealed a possible conflict of interest involving Chemasus Construction Limited, a company linked to his associate Evans Kipkoech Korir, one of its directors.

In Bungoma, former Governor Wangamati is accused of orchestrating a scheme through a network of companies — many registered under family members and close allies — to siphon public funds during his tenure.

The firms under investigation include Skyman Freighters Ltd, Nabwala Construction Ltd, Fastec Suppliers Ltd, Kelco Builders, Mundesi Contractors Ltd, Nabweso Builders Ltd, Valeria Construction Ltd, Calisilanic Building & Co. Contractors Ltd,and Nasikhub Civil Contractors Ltd.

Those summoned alongside Wangamati include his relatives Michael Simiyu Wangamati, Nicholas Wangamati, and Edward Barasa Wangamati, as well as close associates Edward Maaya Makhanu, Sandra Soita Nasambu, Wafula Wakoli Chesititi, Bramwel Mukewe Wafula, Juma Swaleh Juma, Jimmy Wekesa Barasa, Christopher Masika Makokha, and Joseph Wanyonyi Khaemba.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC Backs Presidential Anti-Corruption Team, Affirms Independence

EACC’s Director of Legal Services and Asset Recovery David Too noted that tackling corruption effectively requires coordination across government agencies.

2 hours ago

Africa

IGAD rolls out second cohort of youth leadership training in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29— The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), through its Leadership Academy and in partnership with the Government of Japan, has rolled...

2 hours ago

Kenya

ODPP seeks to withdraw Obado graft charges as EACC declines to endorse plea deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 — The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has moved to withdraw corruption charges against former Migori Governor...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Opportunistic politics reshapes Luo Nyanza as Ruto gains ground

Ruto’s charm offensive in Luo Nyanza is winning over Raila allies, but critics say the new loyalty is driven by perks, not principle.

4 hours ago

County News

Detectives arrest 4 suspects in Rama Homes Godown break-in

The DCI said the joint operation involved law enforcement officers from Embakasi Sub-county who were acting on a tip-off from members of the public.

5 hours ago

Capital Health

Nairobi Hospital Hosts Free Training On Safe Maternal And Child Care

Dubbed the “Daddy, Mommy and Baby Fair,” the training was aimed at equipping trainees with knowledge on pregnancy, labour, childbirth, lactation, breastfeeding.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Second Kenyan officer dies in Haiti as MSS Mission confirms fatal road accident

The accident occurred on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at around 5:00 p.m. Haitian time (2:00 a.m. Monday, Kenyan time), during a recovery operation involving...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘I fear for my sons’: Mother awaits DNA results on remains linked to Kenya’s starvation cult

Ms Odour says that amid an ongoing investigation into more deaths linked to the cult she has identified her husband's body at a mortuary...

7 hours ago