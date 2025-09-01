Court declines to halt Governor Barchok’s arrest as EACC summons him over graft allegations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 — The High Court has declined to issue conservatory orders barring the arrest and arraignment of Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok over corruption allegations.

The governor, through a certificate of urgency, had petitioned the court to suspend his arrest, charging, and taking of plea, arguing that the case against him was malicious and intended to damage his reputation.

In his application, Barchok maintained that payments he received from Chemasus Construction Limited were part of a legitimate lease agreement and had no connection with the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA).

He argued that even basic investigations would have shown there was no conflict of interest.

However, Justice Bahati Mwamuye directed that the petition be served on the respondents, including the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), and scheduled the matter for mention on September 7 for compliance.

This comes as the EACC confirmed it had summoned Governor Barchok and former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, alongside several associates, to face corruption-related charges.

In a statement issued Friday, EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had granted consent for the prosecution of the two governors.

The suspects have been directed to appear at the EACC Headquarters — Integrity Centre, Nairobi — today [Monday], September 1, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. for processing and arraignment.

According to the commission, investigations into Barchok revealed a possible conflict of interest involving Chemasus Construction Limited, a company linked to his associate Evans Kipkoech Korir, one of its directors.

In Bungoma, former Governor Wangamati is accused of orchestrating a scheme through a network of companies — many registered under family members and close allies — to siphon public funds during his tenure.

The firms under investigation include Skyman Freighters Ltd, Nabwala Construction Ltd, Fastec Suppliers Ltd, Kelco Builders, Mundesi Contractors Ltd, Nabweso Builders Ltd, Valeria Construction Ltd, Calisilanic Building & Co. Contractors Ltd,and Nasikhub Civil Contractors Ltd.

Those summoned alongside Wangamati include his relatives Michael Simiyu Wangamati, Nicholas Wangamati, and Edward Barasa Wangamati, as well as close associates Edward Maaya Makhanu, Sandra Soita Nasambu, Wafula Wakoli Chesititi, Bramwel Mukewe Wafula, Juma Swaleh Juma, Jimmy Wekesa Barasa, Christopher Masika Makokha, and Joseph Wanyonyi Khaemba.